रेल रोको आंदोलन:जंडियाला में धरना दे रहे किसानों ने 20 को तरनतारन में बुलाई राज्यस्तरीय मीटिंग, वहीं बनाएंगे आगे आंदोलन की रणनीति

मानांवाला/अमृतसर9 मिनट पहले
किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के ‘रेल रोको’ आंदोलन के तहत जंडियाला रेलवे स्टेशन के पास 48 वें दिन भी धरना जारी रहा। किसान नेताओं ने आंदोलन को धार देने के लिए रणनीति बनाया कि कन्वेंशन भाई गुरदास अकेडमी पंडोरी रण सिंह तरनतारन में 20 नवंबर को राज्य स्तरीय मीटिंग होगी।

इस मीटिंग में अपनी अगली रणनीति तैयार करेंगे। यूनियन के सूबा महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर ने कहा कि किसानों के छूट देने के बाद भी मोदी सरकार जानबूझकर नहीं चलाकर पंजाब में माहौल बिगाड़ने जैसा हालात पैदा कर रही है। जब तक केंद्र सरकार राज्यों को आत्मनिर्भर नहीं बनाता है मसला हल नहीं होगा।

पीएम मोदी को चाहिए कि किसानों में फूट डालने की रणनीति नहीं अपनाकर एकसाथ देश भर के किसानों को बुलाकर बातचीत कर हल निकालना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार को चाहिए इस संबंध में वह जल्द ही किसान हितैषी फैसला ले।

इस अवसर पर बाज सिंह, साहब सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, जगीर सिंह, कंवलजीत सिंह, कुलबीर सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, मुखबैन सिंह, अमरदीप सिंह, अमोलक सिंह, गुरपाल सिंह, मोहकम सिंह, सलविंदर सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, अमनिंदर सिंह, बलबीर सिंह आिद मौजूद थे।

