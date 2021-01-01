पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गड़बड़ी का मामला:हेराफेरी की शिकायत पर एसएमओ मियांविंड तलब

मानांवालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तरस के आधार पर नौकरी देने में गड़बड़ी का मामला

तरनतारन के खडूर साहिब के मियांविंड सेहत केंद्र के एसएमओ डाॅ. नवीन कुंगरा और डीलिंग क्लर्क हरविंदर सिंह तरस के आधार पर नियुक्ति के करने के मामले में हेरोफेरी के आरोपों में घिर गए हैं। मामले में सिविल सर्जन रोहित मेहता ने जांच कमेटी का गठन किया है, जिसने एसएमओ और डीलिंग क्लर्क को पेश होने के आदेश दिए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार 29 दिसंबर 2020 को सेहत मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने तरस के आधार पर कुछ लाभपात्रियों की निुयक्तियां की थी। इसके तहत 2 जनवरी 2021 को सरवन सिंह नामक व्यक्ति ने सेहत केंद्र मियांविंड में ड्यूटी ज्वाइन की।

फिर उसे सिविल अस्पताल गोइंदवाल साहिब में भेज दिया गया। इसी दौरान खडूर साहिब के बलजीत सिंह नामक व्यक्ति ने इन नियुक्तियों में गड़बड़ी हाेने की शिकायत सिविल सर्जन से की। इस सिविल सर्जन ने जांच कमेटी बनाई है। सिविल सर्जन तरनतारन रोहित मेहता ने बताया कि इस मामले में डॉ. नवीन कुंगरा और सीनियर सहायक हरविंदर सिंह, सुखबीर सिंह, सरवन सिंह और जगतार सिंह को पेश होने निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser