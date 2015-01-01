पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना लाइसेंस पटाखे बेचने वाले 2 गिरफ्तार, 1 फरार

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस ने की 2 अलग-अलग जगह रेड; 2 हजार आतिशबाजी, 12410 पटाखे बरामद

अवैध तरीके से पटाखे स्टोर किए जाने वालों पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। देहाती पुलिस ने अलग-अलग जगह पर छापेमारी करते हुए 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके कब्जे से भारी मात्रा में पटाखे भी बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

थाना लोपोके के सब इंस्पेक्टर हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि अड्‌डा चोगांवां में पवन कुमार निवासी चौगांवा ने अपनी दुकान में नाजायज तरीके से पटाखे स्टोर कर रखे थे। जिस पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए छापेमारी की और उक्त दुकान से 2 हजार हवाई और 3 हजार पीस पटाखे बरामद किए। आरोपी पवन कुमार के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

थाना राजासांसी के एएसआई दर्शन मसीह ने बताया कि अड्‌डा राजासांसी में उन्होंने नाका लगाया हुआ था कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि कुलदीप सिंह उर्फ बेदी निवासी वार्ड नंबर 17 राजासांसी बिना लाइसेंस के पटाखे बेच रहा है। इसी के आधार पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए 12310 पटाखे बरामद हुए। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

इसी तरह थाना गेट हकीमां की पुलिस ने खजान सिंह निवासी अन्नगढ़ से 100 रॉकेट और 100 पटाखे बरामद हुए। एसएसपी ध्रुव दहिया ने कहा कि गैर कानूनी ढंग से पटाखे स्टोर किए तो उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

