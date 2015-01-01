पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:छुट्‌टी के कारण तहसीलों में रुकी 207 रजिस्ट्रियां रि-शेड्यूल होगी

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • चंडीगढ़ हेड ऑफिस ने रि-शेड्यूल की व्यवस्था की शुरू

प्रशासन ने शहर में गुरु रामदास प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर सरकारी अवकाश तो घोषित था जिस वजह से अप्वाइंटमेंट ले चके 207 लोगों की रजिस्ट्रियां नहीं हो सकी थी। लोगों को नुकसान नहीं हो इसके लिए रि-शेड्यूल कराने की व्यवस्था शुरू कर दी गई है। सिस्टम से रि-शेड्यूल का ऑप्शन शो नहीं करने पर डीड राइटर, एडवोकेट और लोगों की शिकायतें अफसरों के पास पहुंच रही थी। इसके बाद चंडीगढ़ हेड ऑफिस से सुविधा शुरू कर दी गई है।

बताते चलें कि रि-शेड्यूल नहीं होने पर लोगों को करीब 1.43 लाख रुपए का नुकसान होता। सबसे अधिक नुकसान तत्काल में अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने वाले 20 लोगों को 5-5 हजार रुपए खर्चने के बाद झेलना पड़ता। तहसील-2 में नॉर्मल के 112 और तत्काल में 10 अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने की व्यवस्था है जबकि तहसील-1 में नॉर्मल के 75 और तत्काल में 10 स्लॉट की सुविधा है। तहसीलों में स्लॉट फुल के कारण अप्वाइंटमेंट लेने के लिए लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

हालांकि रि-शेड्यूल के लिए 20-25 लोगों के किसी डेट पर इसी तरह कुछ लोगों के किसी डेट पर अप्वाइंटमेंट दे दिए जाएंगे। सब रजिस्ट्रार परमप्रीत सिंह गोराया ने बताया कि हैड ऑफिस से रि-शेड्यूल की सुविधा दी गई है तो लोगों को परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं। वसीका प्रधान नरेश शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकार को चाहिए कि यदि पार्टियों की गलती नहीं है तो रि-शेड्यूल का ऑप्शन हमेशा शो करना चाहिए।

