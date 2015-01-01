पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशे में डूबे पुलिसकर्मी कैसे करेंगे सुरक्षा:22 पुलिस मुलाजिमाें का डोप टेस्ट, 15 निकले नशेड़ी, सभी लाइन हाजिर

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इनमें देहाती पुलिस के 11 एएसआई , 1 हवलदार और तीन कांस्टेबल

एसएसपी देहाती ध्रुव दहिया के आदेशों पर 19 नवंबर को जिला देहाती पुलिस के 22 शकी पुलिस मुलाजिमों के डोप टेस्ट करवाए गए। इनमें से 15 मुलाजिमों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है। जिनमें 11 एएसआई, 1 हवलदार और तीन कांस्टेबल शामिल हैं। जिसके बाद एसएसपी ने इन मुलाजिमों के खिलाफ विभागीय पड़ताल के आदेश जारी करने के साथ-साथ सभी को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। इसके अलावा इनके जिला बदलने के लिए आईजी बार्डर जोन को सिफारिश की गई है।

एसएसपी देहाती के मुताबिक देहाती पुलिस की तरफ से नशे खत्म करने के लिए सख्त कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं, जिसमें नशा बेचने वालों के खिलाफ युद्धस्तर पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है, ताकि नशा तस्करी की चेन को तोड़ा जा सके। उन्होंने सभी एसएचओज और हलका वाइज आफिसर्स को नशा जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए आदेश जारी किए हुए हैं। जिसके तहत नशे के खिलाफ स्पेशल मुहिम चलाई जा रही है।

जिसमें जीरो टॉलरेंस पॉलिसी के तहत रोजाना नशा तस्करों और पुलिस मुलाजिमों पर भी निगरानी रखी जा रही है। इसी के तहत नशे के आदी पुलिस मुलाजिमों का पता लगाने के लिए डोप टेस्ट करवाने के आदेश दिए गए थे। एसएसपी ध्रुव दहिया के मुताबिक खुफिया सूत्रों के जरिए समय-समय पर सूचना इकट्ठी करते रहते हैं। इसी आधार पर शकी मुलाजिमों के डोप टेस्ट करवाए गए हैं, वहीं आगे कोई इंफार्मेशन आई तो दोबारा से टेस्ट करवाए जाएंगे।

एक मुलाजिम सैंपल देते वक्त भी लड़खड़ा रहा था

इन पुलिस मुलाजिमों में एक मुलाजिम ऐसा भी था जो सिविल अस्पताल में नशा करके ही पहुंचा था। वह लड़खड़ा रहा था। उसने सैंपल देते वक्त भी स्टाफ से बदतमीजी की। जब सैंपलों की जांच की गई तो वह पॉजीटिव पाया गया। गौरतलब है कि गत वर्ष तरनतारन पुलिस के 16 मुलाजिम भी डोप टेस्ट में पाजिटिव पाए गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें