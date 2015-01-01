पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनियर-डिप्टी मेयर ने उठाया मुद्दा:सिविल वर्क के 26 टेंडर वित्त-ठेका कमेटी ने बाहर निकाले, निगम हाउस में पास कराने होंगे

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • सिविल विभाग के अिधकारियों ने डिटेल ही नहीं दी थी कि किस ठेकेदार की बिड सही-किसकी गलत, 89 एजेंडे हुए मंजूर

नगर निगम वित्त व ठेका कमेटी (एफएंडसीसी) की बैठक में सोमवार को 105 एजेंडों में से विकास कार्यों के एस्टीमेट वाले 26 एजेंडे बाहर निकाल दिए गए। इन एजेंडों को हाउस की बैठक में लाकर पास करवाने को कहा गया है। मीटिंग के दौरान सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर ने पंजाब अर्बन एवायर्नमेंट इंप्रूवमेंट प्रोग्राम (पीयूईआईपी) के तहत डाले गए सिविल विभाग के करोड़ों के कामों के एजेंडों पर भी सवाल खड़ा किया।

इसमें उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें टेंडरों की डिटेल लगाए बिना ही अप्रूवल के लिए एजेंडा डाला गया है। इससे कमेटी को अंधेरे में रखकर अप्रूवल लेने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसपर मेयर-कमिश्नर ने एसई सिविल को निर्देश दिए कि आगे से एजेंडा आइटम वाले टेंडरों की पूरी डिटेल साथ लगाकर ही बैठक में लाया जाए।

टेंडर किस आधार पर पास-रिजेक्ट किए, डिटेल तो बताओ : यूनुस

मीटिंग के दौरान डिप्टी मेयर यूनुस कुमार ने कहा कि पीयूईआईपी के तहत करोड़ों के कामों के टेंडर पास करने के लिए एजेंडे में डाले गए हैं। वहीं इसमें टेंडरों को लेकर कोई डिटेल नहीं डाली गई।

कमेटी के सामने यह स्पष्ट होना चाहिए कि कितने टेंडर आए थे और कितने ठेकेदारों के टेंडर सही पाए गए और किसके किन कारणों से रिजेक्ट किए गए हैं। इसके बारे में टेक्निकल पेपर भी साथ लगाए जाने चाहिए थे। वहीं एक मेंबर ने यह भी कहा कि अगर कागजातों की जांच करवाए बिना ही टेंडर पास करवाने थे तो फिर एफएंडसीसी में लाने की क्या जरूरत थी, खुद ही पास कर लेते।

इस पर मेयर ने सिविल विभाग के एसई से दस्तावेज लाने को कहते हुए आगे से पूरे दस्तावेजों के साथ ही एजेंडा आइटम लाने की हिदायत दी। वहीं एक टेंडर सेविंग की बजाए एस्टीमेट से 12 फीसदी ज्यादा रेट पर और एक टेंडर प्वाइंट 30 की सेविंग पर पास करने के एजेंडे में लाए जाने का मुद्दा भी उठाया गया। मीटिंग में कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल, एडिश्नल कमिश्नर संदीप रिषी, पार्षद गुरजीत कौर व अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

कुछ यूनिपोलों को प्राइम लोकेशन पर शिफ्ट करने पर भी सवाल

मीटिंग में कम रेट वाले कुछ यूनिपोलों की साइट बदल कर प्राइम लोकेशन में शिफ्ट कर दिए जाने का मुद्दा भी उठा। जिसमें कहा गया कि लोअएस्ट रेट वाले यूनिपोलों की भी साइट्स बदल कर उन्हें प्राइम लोकेशन में लगा दिया गया था। जिसपर आगे से जवाब मिला कि यह साइट्स पहले की बदली जा चुकी हैं।

पार्किंग स्टैंडों समेत 57 करोड़ रुपए के काम पास

निगम की तरफ से जारी प्रेस नोट के मुताबिक एफएंडसीसी की बैठक में सोमवार को 57 करोेड़ की लागत वाले विकास कार्यों को मंजूरी दी गई है। इसमें पक्की सड़कों, गलियों में सीसी फर्श, इंटरलाकिंग टाइल्स लगाे, पुरानी सीवरेज लाइनें बदलने, मैनहोल चेंबरों का निर्माण, नए टयूबवेल लगाने, वाटर सप्लाई लाइनें बिछाने, गुरुद्वारा नानकसर के आस-पास के विकास कार्य, जलियांवाला बाग में बिजली की सप्लाई के लिए ट्रांसफार्मर का लोड बढ़ाने, दुर्ग्याणा हेरिटेज वाॅक में बिजली की तारें अंडरग्राउंड करने, तरनतारन रोड नहर में बने पुल पर बिजली प्वाइंट के कनैक्शन, सीवरेज सफाई के लिए सुपर सक्कर मशीन खरीदने के अलावा 6 पार्किंग स्टैंड अलाॅट करने के काम पास किए गए। मेयर ने कहा कि निगम शहर के बहुपक्षीय विकास के लिए वचनबद्ध है, जिसमें कोई कमीं नहीं आने दी जाएगी।

अफसरों को टेंडरों की पूरी डिटेल साथ लगाने के निर्देश दिए: कमिश्नर

अधिकारियों को हिदायतें दी हैं कि एजेंडा आइटम वाले टेंडरों की पूरी डिटेल साथ लगाई जाए। वहीं अगर किसी टेंडर की जांच चल रही है और उसमें कुछ गलत पाया गया तो उस ठेकेदार का काम होल्ड कर लिया जाएगा।

- कोमल मित्तल, निगम कमिश्नर

