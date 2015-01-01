पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • 261 Active Cases Increased In 23 Days Of November, Now Rooms Will Be Available In Hotels Only After Showing Corona Report

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिकवरी रेट घटा:नवंबर के 23 दिनों में 261 एक्टिव केस बढ़े, अब कोरोना रिपोर्ट दिखाने पर ही होटलों में मिलेंगे कमरे

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नवंबर महीने के 23 दिनों में जिले में 813 नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट भी घट रहा है। इसी कारण 1 नवंबर से अब तक जिले में 261 एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। नवंबर महीने में अब तक 469 मरीज ही ठीक हो पाए हैं, जबकि 24 लोगाें की जान भी गई है। कोरोना के इसी ट्रेंड को देखते हुए शहर के होटलियर भी सतर्क हों गए हैं। होटल मालिकों ने पर्यटकों को कोरोना रिपोर्ट और थर्मल स्क्रीन के बिना होटलों में कैमरे न देने का फैसला किया है। सोमवार को जिले में 45 नए केस रिपोर्ट हुए। हालांकि जान नुकसान का बचाव रहा।

महामारी की दूसरी लहर को लेकर हाेटेलियर सतर्क
लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के कारण आसपास के सूबों के श्रद्धालु और पर्यटक शहर आने लगे हैं। एेसे में होटलियर समेत दूसरे कारोबारियों को उम्मीद की किरण दिखाई देने लगी है, लेकिन इसी बीच कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका और दिल्ली जैसे राज्यों में संक्रमण की तेजी को देखते हुए यहां के होटल वालों ने बतौर एहतियात थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और कोरोना रिपोर्ट की शर्त पर ही कमरे अलाॅट करने की बात कही है। इसके लिए फेडरेशन अॉफ होटल एंड गेस्ट हाउस एसोसिएशन एडवायजरी भी जारी कर दी है।

20 % टूरिस्ट आ रहे, इनमें से 5% ठहरते हैं होटलों में

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सुरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन में थोड़ी राहत मिलने के बाद लोकल और आसपास के जिलों व सूबों के लोग अपनी गाड़ियों व बसों से पहुंच रहे हैं। इस तरह से अभी शहर में 20 फीसदी टूरिस्ट पहुंचने लगा है। उनका कहना है कि इसमें से सिर्फ 5 फीसदी ही होटलों में रुकते है।

उनका कहना है कि ट्रेनों के चलने के बाद स्थिति पटरी पर आ सकती है, लेकिन ऐसे में सभी के सामने महामारी से बचाव करना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। उनका कहना है कि जिस तरीके से जिला प्रशासन तथा सेहत विभाग एहतियात बरत रहे हैं उसी तरह से उन लोगों ने भी कमरा इसी शर्त पर देने का प्रस्ताव पास किया है कि आने वाले की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग हो या फिर उसके साथ कोरोना निगेटिव की रिपोर्ट है। इसके लिए वह लोग सेहत विभाग और जिला प्रशासन से लगातार संपर्क में रहेंगे।

4 दिन में 179 नए केस आए, ठीक हुए 125
सोमवार को भी 45 नए मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए, जबकि ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 36 रही। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को भी 69 पॉजीटिव मरीज मिले थे। इस दिन 21 मरीज ठीक हुए। 22 नवंबर को 44 संक्रमित आए थे और ठीक हुए सिर्फ 32 मरीज। पिछले चार दिनों में 179 पॉजीटिव आए, जबकि 125 ठीक हुए। जिले में अब तक कुल 12,687 पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं। इसमें से 11,650 ठीक भी हुए हैं। 559 का इलाज जारी है। अब तक जिले में कुल 478 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

पाक से आए 110 लोगों में से दो महिलाएं पॉजिटिव

पाक में फंसे कुछ भारतीयों समेत भारत में ‘नो आब्जेक्शन टू रिटर्न टू इंडिया’ (नोरी) वीजा पर रहने वाले 110 लोग सोमवार को अटारी बार्डर से लौटे हैं। इसमें से 2 लोग कोरोना पॉजीटिव हैं। नोडल अफसर एवं जिला टीबी अफसर डॉ. नरेश चावला के मुताबिक 41 भारतीयों में शामिल 2 गुजराती महिलाएं पॉजीटिव पाई गई हैं। एसडीएम शिवराज सिंह बल ने बताया कि इल महिलाओं को गुरु जीएनडीएच में दाखिल करवाया गया है। 41 भारतीयों के अलावा 69 लोग नोरी वीजा वाले हैं, जो सोमवार को पाक से लौटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें