जंडियाला स्टेशन के बाहर 60वें दिन भी जारी रहेगा धरना:29 किसान जत्थेबंदियां यात्री ट्रेनें चलने देने को राजी अकेले पंधेर गुट को नहीं दिख रही लोगों की परेशानी

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दो महीनों से चल रहा रेल रोको आंदोलन 29 किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने चंडीगढ़ में सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से हुई बैठक के बाद खत्म कर दिया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर 59 दिनों से धरना दे रही सरवन सिंह पंधेर की अगुवाई वाली किसान-मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी अभी भी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें नहीं चलने देने का अलग ही राग अलाप रही है।

पिछले महीने भी जब पूरे प्रदेश में किसान ट्रैक से हट गए थे, तब भी इस कमेटी के सूबा महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर ने अपना अड़ियल रवैया दिखाया था। हैरान करने वाली बात है कि दो महीनों से लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। लोगों को दूसरे जिलों और राज्यों में जाने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मगर यूनियन के नेताओं को इसकी फिक्र नहीं। वे सिर्फ मालगाड़ी चलाने की बात पर अड़े हुए हैं। किसानों को इस बात की फिक्र नहीं है कि ट्रेनें नहीं चलने से त्योहारों में भी लोगों को परेशानियां उठानी पड़ी। यूनियन के प्रधान सतनाम पन्नू ने कहा कि उनका फैसला नहीं बदलेगा। वह सिर्फ मालगाड़यों को ही चलने की अनुमति देंगे। वहीं आजाद किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के सूबा प्रधान हरजिंदर सिंह टांडा व सूबा सचिव सतनाम सिंह अजनाला ने बताया कि मालगाड़ियां न चलाकर मोदी सरकार दोहरी राजनीति अपना रही है।

बाकी संगठनों से हमें कोई लेना-देना नहीं : पंधेर

जंडियाला गुरु में किसान-मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर ने कहा कि उन्हें बाकी की 29 किसान जत्थेबंदियों से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। वह रविवार को भी जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर धरना देंगे। वह केंद्र सरकार के सामने झुकेंगे नहीं।

59 दिनों में 28 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान झेल चुके ट्रेडर-इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट

ट्रेनें बंद होने के कारण शहर के ट्रेड और इंडस्ट्री डांवाडोल हो गई है। जानकारों की मानें तो इन 59 दिनों में ट्रेडर्स और इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट को 28 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है। गाड़ियों की शार्टेज होने के कारण कोराेबारियों को लंबे रूट के लिए 30 से 40 फीसदी ज्यादा माल-भाड़ा भरना पड़ रहा है। इस कारण कारोबारियों और इंडस्ट्रियलिस्ट की कोस्ट बढ़ गई है। वहीं राॅ मैटीरियल समय पर नहीं मिल पाने और फिनिश गुड्स की डिलीवरी भी नहीं हो पा रही है।

दूसरे राज्यों के लोग दिवाली-छठ पर घर नहीं जा पाए
दो महीनों से रेल रोको आंदोलन चलाकर लोगों व कारोबारियों को किसान यूनियनों ने परेशान कर रखा है। व्यापारियों को नुकसान तो हो ही रहा दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले लोग भी अपनों से मिलने नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। यात्री ट्रेनें न चलने से शहर में नौकरी करने वाले दूसरे राज्यों के हजारों लोग अपने घरों को नहीं जा पा रहे। हर साल दिवाली और छठ पर्व के मौके पर हजारों लोग बिहार ट्रेनों से जाते थे, जो इस बार त्योहार मनाने के लिए अपने परिवार के पास नहीं जा पाए।

