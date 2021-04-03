पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमृतसर:3 साथियों ने मिलकर दोस्त को मारा, 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तार

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • आठ दिन से लापता था सोनू, बुधवार को मृतक की मां ने पुलिस में दर्ज कराई थी शिकायत

थाना कत्थूनंगल के गांव तलवंडी खुम्मण में तीन दोस्तों ने अपने ही एक साथी की तेजधार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी। शव को खुर्द-बुर्द करने की नीयत से हत्यारों ने शव को गुज्जरपुरा नहर के नजदीक झाड़ियों में फेंक दिया। शिकायत के बाद इस पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर मामले के तीनों गुनाहगारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दोषियों की निशानदेही पर शव बरामद कर लिया गया। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। आरोपियों की पहचान जगप्रीत सिंह उर्फ जग्गा निवासी तलवंडी खुम्मण, जशन निवासी तलवंडी और घुल्ला निवासी रंगीलपुर के रूप में हुई है।

आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को अंदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। पुलिस को राणी निवासी गांव तलवंडी खुम्मण ने बताया कि उनका छोटा लड़का सोनू (30) 27 जनवरी को सुबह 9 बजे घर से िनकला था, लेकिन लौटकर नहीं आया। वह अपने स्तर पर परिवार के लोगों के साथ बेटे की खोजबीन करती रही, लेकिन जब कहीं सुराग नहीं लगा तो 3 फरवरी बुधवार को थाना कत्थूनंगल में सूचना दी।

अब उसे पता लगा है कि उसके बेटे सोनू को गांव के ही जश्न, जगप्रीत सिंह उर्फ जग्गा और घुल्ला निवासी गांव रंगीलपुर अपने साथ लेकर गए थे। उसे यकीन है कि उसके बेटे सोनू को तीनों ने मारने की नीयत से अगवा किया था। पुलिस ने 364 के तहत कार्रवाई की थी। एएसपी मजीठा अभिमन्यु राणा ने जांच की। सब इंस्पेक्टर हिमांशु भगत ने 24 घंटे के अंदर मामले को सुलझा लिया। सबसे पहले जगप्रीत सिंह उर्फ जग्गा को गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में उसने दोनों साथियों के साथ सोनू की हत्या की बात कबूल की थी। पुलिस तीनों दोषियों को को अदालत में पेश करके रिमांड हासिल करेगी।

