पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • 3 Lakh Rupees Of Laddus Distributed On The Independence And Republic Day After The Administration Has Been Suppressed For Three Years

लड्‌डू बनाकर पछता रहे हलवाई:तीन बरसों से प्रशासन दबाए बैठा स्वतंत्रता और गणतंत्र दिवस पर बंटवाए लड्डुओं के 3 लाख रुपए

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2017-18 में फूड सप्लाई विभाग के ऑर्डर पर तैयार किए लड्डू, सरकार ने फंड जारी किया, अफसर देने को तैयार नहीं

जिला प्रशासन तीन बरसों से सिविल सप्लाई विभाग के 3,16,105 रुपए दबाए बैठा है, भुगतान कराने के लिए 4 बार लेटर भी भेजा जा चुका है, लेकिन अफसरों ने फिर भी सुनवाई नहीं की। जिन हलवाइयाें ने लड्डू बनाए थे, इंतजार में ही बैठे हैं कि उनका मेहनताना फूड सप्लाई विभाग दे देगा। लेकिन प्रशासनिक अफसराें की लापरवाही के कारण बरसों बाद भी रुपए जारी करने की जरूरत नहीं समझी जा रही। हालांकि अब विभाग को डीसी गुरप्रीत खैहरा से कुछ उम्मीद जगी है।

फूड सप्लाई विभाग ने डीसी तक को लेटर भेजा, मगर भुगतान नहीं हुआ

बताते चलें कि सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में लड्डू बंटवाने को लेकर 2017 में 15 अगस्त, 26 जनवरी और 2018 में 26 जनवरी पर प्रशासन को फंड जारी किए थे। फूड विभाग ने पूर्व में डीसी रहे शिव दुलार सिंह ढिल्लों के समय भी भुगतान करने को लेटर भेजा था, लेकिन जिम्मेदार अफसरों ने पेमेंट तो दूर जवाब तक देना तक जरूरी नहीं समझा। प्रशासन की लापरवाही का आलम यह रहा कि 4 बरस बाद भी फूड सप्लाई विभाग खाली हाथ है।

अफसर सीधे हलवाइयों को पेमेंट करने की बात कहते हैं, मगर करते नहीं
हलवाइयों को रुपए नहीं मिलने पर एक समाजसेवी ने आरटीआई फाइल कर प्रशासन से जवाब मांगा। डीआरओ मुकेश शर्मा ने मामला संबंधित अधिकारी असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर जनरल को भेज दिया, लेकिन जवाब देने की बजाय आरटीआई वापस भेज दी गई। वहीं फूड विभाग के मुताबिक प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से जब फोन पर बात की तो उन्होंने बताया गया कि वह डायरेक्ट हलवाइयों को ही भुगतान कराएंगे।

प्रशासन को बिल बनाकर भेजे जा चुके हैं : डीएफएसओ
डीएफएसओ जगजीत कौर ने बताया कि भुगतान कराए जाने को लेकर बिल बनाकर भेजा जा चुका है। भुगतान करना प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है, क्योंकि जिन हलवाइयों ने काम किया रुपए उनको दिए जाने हैं।

मामला ध्यान में, अगर भुगतान रहता है तो किया जाएगा : डीसी
मामला ध्यान में है। जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यदि किसी विभाग का कोई बकाया है तो भुगतान करा दिया जाएगा।
-गुरप्रीत सिंह खैहरा, डीसी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें