गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:डकैत गिरोह के 3 सदस्य पिस्टल, दातर और किरपानों समेत काबू

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • एकता नगर श्मशानघाट से 6 साथी फरार

बी-डिवीजन थाना पुलिस ने डकैती की योजना बना रहे गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए 9 लोगों पर मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस ने इस गैंग के तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर उनसे पिस्टल, दातर और किरपानें बरामद की है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की पहचान साजन उर्फ घान्ना, सावन उर्फ धुत्ती और विशाल उर्फ कट्टू के रूप में हुई।

ये तीनों चमरंग रोड पर एकता नगर के रहने वाले हैं। इनके छह फरार साथियों के नाम करन, शिवा, अजय, बुद्धा, राहुल न्यूट्री निवासी चमरंग रोड और रजत कुमार उर्फ दाना निवासी न्यू शहीद ऊधम सिंह नगर है। इनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। एसआई तलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली कि कुछ लोग चमरंग रोड पर एकता नगर के श्मशानघाट में बड़ी वारदात की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। पुलिस ने जब छापा मारा तो साजन उर्फ घान्ना, सावन उर्फ धुत्ती और विशाल उर्फ कट्टू उसके हत्थे चढ़ गए, जबकि बाकी आरोपी फरार हो गए। पुलिस को इनसे पूछताछ में लूटपाट की कई वारदातें सुलझने की उम्मीद है।

