पस्त होता कोरोना:जीएनडीएच में साढ़े 350 में से 326 बेड खाली, सिर्फ 24 पर मरीज

अमृतसर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले : 350 बेडों पर मरीज थे। 250 डॉक्टर, 850 नर्सिंग-पैरा-मेडिकल और 400 दर्जाचार मुलाजिम इलाज में लगे थे
  • अब : 24 मरीज। 15 ऑक्सीजन और 3 वेंटीलेटर पर। 6 नाॅर्मल। इलाज में 30 डॉक्टर और 70 नर्सिंग-पैरा-मेडिकल स्टाफ

(शिवराज द्रुपद)
करीब 8 महीने तक जनजीवन को अस्त-व्यस्त करने वाली कोरोना महामारी का बिस्तर शहर से गोल होने लगा है। कोरोनाकाल में गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल (जीएनडीएच) में 350 बेडों की व्यवस्था महामारी के मरीजों के लिए की गई थी, जिनमें से अब सिर्फ 24 पर ही मरीज हैं। बाकी 326 बेड खाली हो गए। अस्पताल में मरीजों की कमी आने के बाद खाली होते वार्डों और बेड्स को आम मरीजों के लिए तैयार कर लिया गया है। पहले कोरोना मरीजों की देखभाल के लिए लगे 1500 कर्मचारियों में से करीब 1400 के स्टाफ रुटीन काम में लगा दिया गया है। हालांकि प्रबंधन का कहना है कि अस्पताल में वर्तमान हालात को देखते हुए व्यवस्था बदली गई है। अभी कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा बना हुआ है, जिसे लेकर प्रबंध पूरी तरह अलर्ट है।

8 महीने पूरी तरह कोरोना मरीजों के लिए समर्पित रहा जीएनडीएच का स्टाफ

अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. जेपी अत्री के मुताबिक अस्पताल 8 महीने पूरी तरह कोरोना मरीजों के लिए समर्पित रहा। विभाग, शासन और प्रशासन की मदद से अस्पताल के भीतर 350 बेड मरीजों के लिए रखे गए थे। उनके मुताबिक इस दौरान डॉक्टर, पैरा मेडिकल, नर्सिंग स्टाफ और दर्जाचार मुलाजिमों को मिलाकर 1500 लोगों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई थीं। इसमें 250 डॉक्टर, 850 पैरा-मेडिकल व नर्सिंग स्टाफ और 400 से अधिक दर्जाचार मुलाजिम शामिल रहे। अब अस्पताल में कोरोना के सिर्फ 24 मरीज हैं, इनमें 15 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं, 3 वेंटीलेटर पर और 6 नाॅर्मल हैं। मरीज घटने के कारण मुलाजिम भी घटा दिए गए हैं। अब 100 के करीब स्टाफ कोरोना वार्ड में लगाया गया है। इसमें से 30 डॉक्टर, 70 नर्सिंग, पैरा मेडिकल और दर्जाचार स्टाफ शामिल हैं।

मार्च तक ओपीडी में रोज आते थे 2000 मरीज, अब आ रहे 700 पेशेंट, 25 सर्जरी रोज हो रहीं

एमएस डॉ. अत्री ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी थमने के बाद सरकार के दिशानिर्देश पर इलेक्टिव सर्जरी और ओपीडी शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए खाली वार्डों के 326 बेडों को सेनेटाइज करके आम मरीजों के लिए खोल दिया गया है। वर्तमान में रोजाना औसतन 25-30 इलेक्टिव सर्जरी हो रही है। इसी तरह से ओपीडी की बात करें तो यह कोरोना काल से पहले 2000 के करीब थी और वर्तमान में 700-800 पहुंच चुकी है।

लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं, 44 नए केस
शुक्रवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन जिले में कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई, वहीं 44 नए केस रिपोर्ट हुए। इनमें से 35 कम्यूनिटी और 9 संपर्क वाले हैं। शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 21 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

दूसरी लहर का खतरा, इसलिए बरतें सावधानी
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह का कहना है कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने का खतरा बना हुआ है। इसलिए इसलिए एहतियात जरूरी है। लोग कोरोना हिदायतों का पालन करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क लगाना न भूलें।

