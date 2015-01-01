पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:लोक अदालत में 38 बैंचों ने की 3804 केसों की सुनवाई, 1082 का निवारण

अमृतसर11 घंटे पहले
  • 10.16 करोड़ रुपए की रिकवरी, सिविल जज ने मुकद्दमों की पैरवी का निरीक्षण किया

नेशनल लीगल सर्विस अथॉरिटी एवं पंजाब राज्य कानूनी सेवा अथॉरिटी के निर्देश पर जिला कानूनी सेवा अथॉरिटी के चेयरमैन कम जिला सेशन बलविंदर सिंह संधू और सेक्रेटरी कम सिविल जज सुमित कक्कड़ की अध्यक्षता में नेशनल लोक अदालत लगाई गई। वहीं, नेशनल लोक अदालत जिला कचहरी, साथ ही तहसील अजनाला और बाबा बकाला साहिब में भी लगाई गई। लोक अदालत में चेक, बैंक, जमीनी विवाद, घरेलू झगड़े, ट्रैफिक चालान और बाकी केसों के निपटारे किए गए। केसों की सुनवाई के लिए जिला कचहरी अमृतसर, तहसील अजनाला और बाबा बकाला साहिब में 38 बैंच लगाए गए थे, जिसमें 33 बैंच अमृतसर, 3 बैंच अजनाला और 2 बैंच बाबा बकाला तहसील में लगाए गए। सभी बैंचों पर 3804 केस सुनवाई के लिए आए, जिनमें से 1082 केसों का मौके पर निपटारा किया गया।

वहीं, सभी बैंचों से 10 करोड़ 16 लाख 17 हजार 5 सौ 15 रुपए की रिकवरी की गई। पंजाब राज्य कानूनी सेवा अथॉरिटी के कार्यकारी चेयरमैन मानयोग जस्टिस एस मुरलीधर ने लोक अदालत का वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से जायजा भी लिया और सिविल जज गौरव गुप्ता ने कोर्ट में चल रहे मुकद्दमों की पैरवी का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मानयोग जिला एवं सेशन जज की ओर से लोगों को लोक अदालत के महत्व से अवगत करवाया गया। गौर हो कि लोक अदालत में दोनों गुटों का राजीनामे के तहत फैसला करवाया जाता है। लोग अदालतों में सस्ता और जल्द इंसाफ मिलता है। लोक अदालतों के फैसले की कोई अपील भी नहीं लगती है।

