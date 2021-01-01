पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा व्यवस्था:बच्चे की गर्भनाल दबने से ब्लीडिंग हुई तो रात में अल्ट्रासाउंड के लिए 10 निजी अस्पतालों में 3 घंटे भटकती रही 4 माह की गर्भवती महिला, जीएनडीएच में भी 9 घंटे बाद अल्ट्रासाउंड

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 लाख की आबादी वाले अमृतसर में शाम 5 बजे के बाद इमरजेंसी में भी स्कैनिंग का कोई प्रबंध नहीं

10 लाख से ज्यादा की आबादी वाले अमृतसर शहर में शाम पांच बजे के बाद इमरजेंसी में भी किसी मरीज के लिए अल्ट्रासाउंड की व्यवस्था नहीं है, जो कि कभी भी जानलेवा साबित हो सकती है। सरकारी तो सरकारी गैर-सरकारी अस्पतालों में रात के समय अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं होता। सोमवार को इसी अव्यवस्था का शिकार होने के कारण 4 माह की गर्भवती महिला मौत के मुंह में जाने से बाल-बाल बची।

महिला के परिजनों ने बताया कि ब्लीडिंग होने पर डॉक्टर ने उन्हें अल्ट्रासाउंड कराने को कहा। इस पर वह रात 9 से 12 बजे तक 10 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों और स्कैनिंग सेंटरों में इसके लिए गुहार लगाते रहे, मगर उनकी किसी ने एक नहीं सुनी। गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में भी 9 घंटे के बाद अल्ट्रासाउंड हो पाया। महिला जतिंदर कौर के पति प्रभजोत सिंह, जस्ट सेवा सोसायटी के एडवोकेट हरसिमरन सिंह और सनप्रीत सिंह ने इसकी लिखित शिकायत सिविल सर्जन डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह को दी है।

महिला रात 12.15 बजे बेबे नानकी वार्ड में दाखिल हुई, मगर वहां भी जवाब मिला-डॉक्टर नहीं है, अल्ट्रासाउंड सुबह 9 बजे ही होगा

महिला के पति प्रभजोत सिंह निवासी सुल्तानविंड रोड ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी को शुक्रवार शाम प्रेग्नेंसी के चलते ब्लीडिंग शुरू हुई तो उसे शाम 8.30 बजे कर्म सिंह मेमोरियल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। डॉक्टर ने अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाने को कहा। वह रात 9 बजे पत्नी को लेकर एक डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर पहुंचे तो जवाब मिला कि रात में अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं होगा।

इसके बाद वह एक के बाद एक 9 और अस्पतालों व डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटरों के चक्कर लगाते रहे, लेकिन हर जगह से निराशा ही हाथ लगी। इस दौरान ब्लीडिंग जारी रही। प्रभजोत सिंह ने बताया कि स्थिति गंभीर होती देख जतिंदर कौर को रात 12.15 बजे जीएनडीएच के बेबे नानकी वार्ड में दाखिल करवाया गया, मगर जब अल्ट्रासाउंड के लिए कहा गया तो जवाब मिला कि डॉक्टर नहीं है, सुबह अल्ट्रासाउंड होगा। पत्नी के रातभर ब्लीडिंग होती रही। सुबह 9 बजे अल्ट्रासाउंड हुआ, जिसमें ब्लीडिंग का कारण गर्भनाल का दबना बताया गया। इसके बाद वह पत्नी को कर्म सिंह मैमोरियल अस्पताल ले गए और इलाज शुरू करवाया।

एमएस बोले- शिकायत नहीं मिली, पर जांच कराएंगे
मुझे शिकायत नहीं मिली है। फिर भी मामले को गंभीरता से लेकर जांच करवाई जाएगी। - डॉ. जेपी अत्री, मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट, जीएनडीएच

24x7 अल्ट्रासाउंड सेवा देने वाले सेंटरों को तलब किया जाएगा : सिविल सर्जन
मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल और जीएनडीएच के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट से व्यवस्था करने के लिए कहेंगे, क्योंकि इमरजेंसी में ऐसा होना गंभीर मामला है। कुछ डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटरों के पास 24x7 अल्ट्रासाउंड का लाइसेंस है। ऐसे सेंटर प्रबंधकों को तलब कर इमरजेंसी में सेवा देने की ताकीद करेंगे। ऐसा न करने पर मंजूरी रद्द होगी। - डॉ. चरणजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन

