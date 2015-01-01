पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्याय की गुहार:आर्मी ने खाली करने का बोर्ड लगाया तो 40 परिवार पहुंचे डीसी के द्वार

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आर्मी की ओर से घरों को खाली कराने का नोटिस बोर्ड लगाए जाने के बाद एडीसी रणबीर सिंह मुधल को ज्ञापन सौंपते काॅलोनीवासी।
  • सदर बाजार इलाके में 60 बरस से रह रहे हैं

सदर बाजार कैंट कोठी नंबर-19 में इलाकावासियों के घरों के बाहर आर्मी की तरफ से घर खाली कराए जाने का नोटिस बोर्ड लगाए जाने के बाद काॅलोनीवासियों ने डीसी दफ्तर पहुंच न्याय की गुहार लगाई। काॅलोनी में रहने वाले लोगों के हक में आवाज उठाने पहुंचे सदर बाजार एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि यहां काॅलोनी में 70-80 सालों से भी अधिक समय से 40 परिवारों के 350 लोग रह रहे हैं। कैंटोनमेन बोर्ड को बाकायदा टैक्स, बिजली का बिल, पानी का बिल भी जमा करते हैं।

सभी परिवारों के पास उनके राशन कार्ड, आधार कार्ड व अन्य आईडी प्रूफ भी बने हुए हैं। लेकिन दो महीने पहले आर्मी ने लोगों के घरों के बाहर नोटिस बोर्ड लगा दिया कि यह इलाका उनका है खाली कर दिया जाए। कोठी के मालिक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केस जीत लिया है लेकिन कोर्ट का ऑर्डर मांगने पर नहीं दिया जा रहा। यहां कोठी में विधवा, बुजुर्ग व गरीब परिवारों के लोग रह रहे जिनका घर गया तो वह सड़क पर आ जाएंगे और गरीबी बच्चों को मार डालेगी। एडीसी डेवलपमेंट रणबीर सिंह मुधल को ज्ञापन सौंपा कि मामला कितना सही है इसकी जांच कराकर गरीब परिवारों के साथ न्याय कराएं। इस मौके पर जनकराज, मनराज, मालती, भानुराज, चंदरवती, मोनिका, शारदा, सुनिता, कमला व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

86 साल की वृद्धा ने सुनाया दर्द
कोठी में 70 सालों से रहने वाली वृद्धा एलेस बताती हैं कि किसी ने घर खाली करने को नहीं कहा। उनके चार लड़के थे, जिनमें तीन गुजर गए बचा एक बेटा ही बुढ़ापे का सहारा है। दिन-रात मेहनत करके दो जून की रोटी नसीब है। यदि घर चला गया तो परिवार बर्बाद हो जाएगा। कई सरकारें उनके सामने आईं और चलीं गईं किसी ने यहां से हटने को नहीं कहा। आर्मी वालों के भी परिवार और बच्चे होंगे, लेकिन जबरन खाली कराने को धमकाते हैं। यहां से वह अंतिम सांस तक नहीं हटेंगी, क्योंकि इसके अलावा उनके पास रहने को कोई ठिकाना नहीं है।

