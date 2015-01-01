पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी:जिले के 419 स्कूल बने स्मार्ट, जल्द ही 78 स्कूल बिजली पैदा करना शुरू करेंगे

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में सरकारी स्कूलों काे स्मार्ट बनाने का सिलसिला जारी है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से सरकारी स्कूलों काे प्राइवेट स्कूलों के मुकाबले बेहतर बनाने लिए कई तरह के प्रोजेक्ट लाए जा रहे हैं। जिले में 419 सरकारी स्कूल स्मार्ट बनाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें 116 सीनियर सेकेंडरी, 111 हाई और 192 मिडिल स्कूल शामिल हैं।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सतिंदरबीर सिंह ने बताया कि स्मार्ट स्कूलों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे, एलईडी प्राेजेक्टर, लाइब्रेरी रूम, बच्चों के लिए यूनिफार्म, कंप्यूटर रूम व एजूकेशन पार्क स्थापित किए गए हैं। बता दें कि विभाग द्वारा सरकारी स्कूलों की इमारतों से लाभ उठाने की योजना है। जिसके तहत विभाग ने फैसला किया है कि सरकारी स्कूलों की इमारतों पर रूफ टाप साेलर सिस्टम लगाया जाए। यह सिस्टम चालू हाेने से बिजली के

बिल में कमी आएगी। जिसके चलते बिल के रूप में बिजली विभाग काे दी जाने वाली राशी का बचाव हाेगा। इसी दाैरान डीईओ एलीमेंट्री कंवलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि सरकारी स्कूलों में पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस वर्ष विद्यार्थियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान बढ़िया काम करने वाले अध्यापकाें व स्कूल मुखियाें काे प्रशंसा पत्र दिए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें