महामारी की दूसरी लहर की आहट:26 दिन के बाद 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 48 नए मरीज, नवंबर में 113 एक्टिव केस बढ़े

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • निगम कमिश्नर के पीए को कोरोना
  • 1 नवंबर को 298 एक्टिव केस थे; अब 411, मंगलवार को 15 मरीज ठीक

मौसम की तब्दीली, कोरोना की सुस्त पड़ती रफ्तार के बीच लोगों की अोर से बरती जा रही लापरवाही के चलते महामारी फिर से आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता बढ़ रही है। हालांकि यह दर काफी कम लगती है, लेकिन इससे शहर में महामारी की दूसरी लहर आने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जारी नवंबर महीने के 17वें दिन मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट में 1 मरीज की मौत हो गई है। मरने वाले परवेश शर्मा (68) निवासी एसजेएस एन्क्लेव का इलाज महाजन अस्पताल में हो रहा था, जबकि इस दौरान 48 नए पॉजीटिव मामले रिपोर्ट हुए हैं।

इसमें से 30 कम्युनिटी से हैं, बाकी 18 संपर्क वाले। इससे पहले 23 अक्टूबर को 24 घंटे में 50 नए मरीज मिले थे। उधर, नगर निगम की कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल के पीए को भी कोरोना हो गया है। नवंबर महीने में अब तक कुल 21 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। नए संक्रमित 515 हो चुके हैं, जबकि 384 इस महीने ठीक हुए। जिले में अब तक 475 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। कुल 12,389 पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं, जबकि 11,503 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

अध्यापकाें के पॉजीटिव आने के बाद भी विद्यार्थियों के टेस्ट न हाेने से अभिभावक चिंतित

कोरोनावायरस की महामारी के दौरान ठंड बढ़ने से स्कूलों में आ रहे विद्यार्थी भी अब खांसी जुकाम बुखार से पीड़ित पाए जा रहे हैं। जिले में स्कूल खुलने के बाद 4 अध्यापक जहां पॉजीटिव पाए जा चुके हैं, वहीं जिला प्रशासन की ओर से विद्यार्थियों के टेस्ट न करवाए जाने के कारण कई विद्यार्थी भी कोरोना के शिकार हो सकते हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार कई विद्यार्थी खांसी-जुकाम बुखार से पीड़ित हैं, परंतु उनके टेस्ट न करवाने से स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हाे रही। सरकार की ओर से अध्यापकों के तो टेस्ट करवाए जा रहे हैं, परंतु विद्यार्थियों के टेस्ट करवाने के लिए कोई भी पहल नहीं की जा रही। अध्यापकों के पॉजीटिव आने के बाद अब अभिभावक भी डरे हुए हैं कि कहीं उनके बच्चे भी कोरोना के शिकार न हो जाएं।

निगम कमिश्नर समेत 97 मुलाजिमों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल के पीए सुपरिंटेंडेंट अनिल अरोड़ा कोरोना पॉजीटिव पाए गए हैं। इसके बाद मंगलवार दोपहर को सेहत विभाग की टीम ने निगम दफ्तर पहुंचे स्टाफ का टेस्ट किया। इसमें निगम कमिश्नर सहित 97 मुलाजिमों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई। वहीं एहतियात के तौर पर निगम कमिश्नर और पीए का दफ्तर सेनिटाइज करवाया गया। मंगलवार दोपहर करीब ढाई बजे सेहत विभाग की टीम निगम में पहुंची। जहां सबसे पहले कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने अपना टेस्ट करवाया। इसके अलावा अधिकारियों में सुपरिंटेंडेंट जनरल रजिंदर शर्मा, सुपरिंटेंडेंट सतपाल, अश्विनी सहगल, अकाउंटेंट रजिंदर कुमार ने टेस्ट करवाए। वहीं एसई, एक्सईएन, सुपरिंटेंडेंट्स सहित कई अन्य अधिकारी टेस्ट करवाने नहीं पहुंचे। उधर निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने कहा कि पीए के पॉजीटिव आने के बाद तुरंत ही सबके टेस्ट करवा लिए थे, जो कि सभी निगेटिव आए हैं। इनमें से किसी में भी कोई सिमटम नहीं था।

नवंबर महीने में कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। इस महीने में शुरुआत से लेकर आज 17वें दिन 113 मरीज बढ़े हैं। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पहली नवंबर को कुल दाखिल मरीज 298 थे, जो आज 411 पहुंच गए हैं। सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता संक्रमण कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर के आने का संकेत हैं।

