कोरोना उछाल:1 हफ्ते के अंदर 5वें सरकारी टीचर को कोराेना, शहर में देहात से चौगुने मरीज

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजासांसी स्कूल की हिंदी मिस्ट्रेस की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव

अमृतसर के सरकारी स्कूलों के अध्यापकों पर कोरोना का कहर जारी है। स्कूल खुलने के 33 दिनों में जिले में छठी टीचर शनिवार को पॉजीटिव पाई गई। यह टीचर राजासांसी के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल लड़के की हिंदी मिस्ट्रेस हैं। जिले में एक हफ्ते में पॉजीटिव पाई जाने वाली वह पांचवीं टीचर हैं। शिक्षा विभाग ने इस स्कूल को 5 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया है। दूसरी ओर कोरोना महामारी का संक्रमण ग्रामीण इलाकों के मुकाबले शहरी इलाकों पर शुरू से ही अधिक रहा है।

सेहत विभाग की आज की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 21 पॉजीटिव मरीजों में शहरी इलाकों से 17, जबकि ग्रामीण से सिर्फ 4 मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। शनिवार को 36 लोग ठीक होकर घरों को लौटे हैं। शनिवार को कुल 1,906 सैंपल लिए गए थे। इसमें से शहर के 1,025 और ग्रामीण पृष्ठभूमि से 879 रहे। शनिवार के पॉजीटिव मामलों में 13 कम्युनिटी से रहे, जबकि 8 संपर्क से। जिले में अब तक कुल 12,598 पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं और इसमें से 11,582 ठीक हो चुके हैं। 539 लोगों का इलाज जारी है। अब तक कुल 477 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

शनिवार को 21 संक्रमितों में 17 शहरी तो 4 ग्रामीण इलाकों के, अब 24 मरीज ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट तो 33 आईसीयूू पर

सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में अब कुल 539 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। इसमें से 427 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं, जबकि 91 सरकारी और गैर-सरकारी अस्पतालों में बाकी 21 शनिवार को पॉजीटिव रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। खैर, गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल के अलावा जिले के 22 अस्पतालों में कोरोना मरीजों को दाखिल किया जाता है। शनिवार की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक अब 12 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में मरीज नहीं हैं, जबकि बाकी के 10 में 63 मरीज हैं, बाकी के 28 गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में दाखिल हैं। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिले में कुल 24 मरीज ऑक्सीजन पर हैं, 33 आईसीयू में और 11 वेंटीलेटर पर। गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल की बात करें तो यहां पर 13 आईसीयू में और 4 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं।

नवंबर में 724 नए मरीज, ठीक हुए सिर्फ 463
नवंबर महीने में अब तक कुल 724 लोग पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं, जबकि 463 ठीक हो चुके हैं और मौतें 23 हो चुकी हैं। सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक इस महीने में रिकवरी रेट कम है, जबकि संक्रमित उसके मुकाबले डबल के आसपास हैं। इससे साफ है कि मौसम की तब्दीली तथा लोगों की ओर से बरती जा रही लापरवाही के नतीजतन महामारी की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। ऐसे में मास्क के साथ-साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और अन्य बचाव के पहलुओं का गंभीरता से पालन करें।

