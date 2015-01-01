पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:66 नए मरीज, 49 दिनों में पहली बार 24 घंटे में 60 से ज्यादा केस

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 की मौत, 18 दिन में 208 एक्टिव मरीज बढ़े

जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। अभी दिसंबर महीने में मरीजों की संख्या और बढ़ने की संभावना है, लेकिन इसकी शुरुआत होती नजर आ रही है। वीरवार को जिले में 66 नए मरीज आए और दो मरीजों की कोरोना के कारण मौत हो गई। पिछले 49 दिनों में यह पहली बार है जब 24 घंटे के अंदर 60 से ज्यादा नए केस रिपोर्ट हुए हों। वीरवार को मरने वाले दोनों मरीज गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में दाखिल थे और कोरोना के अलावा अलग-अलग बीमारियों से भी पीड़ित थे।

अब तक 477 लोगों की गई जान, 506 एक्टिव केस

पिछले 18 दिनों में शहर के सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 208 बढ़ गई है। 1 नवंबर को जिले में कुल एक्टिव मरीज 298 थे, जबकि अब यह संख्या 506 तक पहुंच गई है। जिले में कोरोना के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या 477 हो गई है, जबकि एक्टिव केस 506 है। करीब 12508 मरीज हो चुके हैं, जिसमें से 11525 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार सेहत विभाग के अनुसार नेहरू कालोनी अमृतसर निवासी बलदेव राज (70) का गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में दाखिल थे।

उनकी कोरोना के कारण मौत हो गई। इसी तरह राम नगर कालोनी निवासी अशोक कुमार (61) को भी कोरोना ने लील लिया। इसी तरह कुल 66 मरीज सामने आए, जिसमें से 44 मरीज आम कम्यूनिटी से निकले, जबकि 22 मरीज ऐसे थे, जो कोरोना मरीजों के संपर्क में आए थे। इससे पहले 11 अक्टूबर काे 62 मरीज मिले थे। अब करीब 49 दिनाें के बाद 24 घंटे के अंदर 66 मरीज रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें