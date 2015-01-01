पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे में गई जान:सर्विस गन जमीन पर गिरने से चली गोली एएसआई के गले में लगी, मौत

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस लाइन के बाहर क्यूआरटी वैन में तैनात एएसआई की हादसे में जान गई
  • सीट पर पड़ी रायफल साथी को पकड़ाते समय हाथ से फिसली

पंजाब होमगार्ड के एएसआई राजपिंदर सिंह की सर्विस गन से अचानक गोली चल गई, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना बुधवार की सुबह उस समय हुई, जब वह अपनी ड्यूटी पर पहुंचा था। उसकी सर्विस गन अचानक नीचे गिर गई और गोली चल गई, जो सीधे उसके गले पर जा लगी। एएसआई पुलिस लाईन के गेट नंबर 2 के बाहर क्यूआरटी वैन में तैनात था। फिलहाल थाना सिविल लाईन की पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर उसका पोस्टमार्टम करवा उसे परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया। हादसे के बाद कुछ देर के लिए चर्चा थी कि एएसआई राजविंदर सिंह का अपने साथी के साथ झगड़ा हुआ था, लेकिन पुलिस ने इस बात को सिरे से ही नकार दिया।

मृतक एएसआई के बेटे जगजोत सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह उनके पिता ड्यूटी के लिए घर से निकले थे। उन्हें सुबह ही किसी का फोन आया कि उनके पिता की मौत हो गई है, जिसके बाद तुरंत घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तो उनके पिता का शव क्यूआरटी वैन के नजदीक ही खून से लथपथ पड़ा हुआ था। सर्विस गन भी नजदीक ही पड़ी हुई थी।

थाना सिविल लाइन के प्रभारी शिवदर्शन ने बताया कि एएसआई राजपिंदर सिंह क्यूआरटी वैन में तैनात थे और उनकी डयूटी पुलिस लइईन के गेट नंबर दो पर थी। रोजाना सुबह 8 बजे ड्यूटी चेंज होती है और वह सुबह डयूटी पर आए ही थे कि सीट पर पड़ी रायफल अपने साथी को पकडा़ने लगे। वह अचानक से स्लिप हो गई और वह जमीन पर गिर गई और गोली चल गई। गोली सीधे गर्दन पर जा लगी, जिससे उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने 174 की कार्रवाई की है। उन्होंने कहा कि लड़ाई झगड़े वाली कोई भी बात नहीं हुई है।

