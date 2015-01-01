पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना:अजनाला के विछाेया गांव के युवक की दुबई में काेराेना से मौत, वहीं पर दफनाई गई बॉडी

अजनाला11 घंटे पहले
  • संस्कार न कर पाने से परिवार में रोष, 2 दिसंबर को आखिरी बार परिवार से हुई थी बात

घर की आर्थिक हालत सुधारने और रोजी-रोटी कमाने का सपना लेकर दुबई गए अजनाला के विछोया गांव के शमशेर सिंह की वहां कोरोना से मौत हाे गई। काेराेना संक्रमित हाेने की वजह से शमशेर सिंह काे आखिरी बार अपने गांव की मिट्टी भी नसीब नहीं हुई और उसकी बाॅडी भारत लाने की जगह उसे दुबई में ही दफना दिया गया। शमशेर सिंह के परिवारवालाें काे इस बात का अफसोस है कि वह आखिरी बार न ताे उसे देख सके और न ही उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर सके। विछाेया गांव में रहने वाली शमशेर सिंह की पत्नी अनु और मां अमरजीत कौर ने बताया कि शमशेर सिंह 7 अक्टूबर काे दुबई गया था। परिवार की 2 दिसंबर काे

आखिरी बार उससे फाेन पर बात हुई थी और उस समय उसे खांसी-जुकाम था। 7 दिसंबर को उन्हें दुबई से किसी ने व्हाट्सअप पर शमशेर सिंह की माैत हाे जाने की जानकारी दी और परिवार से उसे वहीं दफन करने को परमिशन मांगी। अमरजीत काैर ने ने भारत और यूएई सरकार से मांग की है कि उसके बेटे शमशेर सिंह के दाे बेटे हैं।

शमशेर सिंह चाहता था कि 11वीं में पढ़ रहा उसका बेटा मनिंदर सिंह फाैज में भर्ती हाे। उन्होंने दाेनाें सरकारों से मांग की कि शमशेर के परिवार की आर्थिक मदद की जाए जिससे उसके बच्चों का भविष्य बन सके। साथ ही वह दुबई में जिस कंपनी में काम करता था, वहां पड़ी उसकी बकाया सैलरी भी भेजी जाए।

