सीसीटीवी:फतेह सिंह कॉलोनी में घूमते युवक को रोका तो चला दी गोली, 2 घायल

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • अज्ञात पर केस, पुलिस खंगाल रही सीसीटीवी

थाना गेट हकीमां के अंतर्गत फतेह सिंह काॅलोनी में एक युवक को जब घूमते रोका तो उसने गोलियां चला दीं। दो युवक घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया है। सूचना पर घटनास्थल का जायजा लेने एडीसीपी-1 हरजीत सिंह धालीवाल और एसएचओ रणजीत सिंह पहुंचे। पुलिस ने अज्ञात युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपी की पहचान के लिए पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

जानकारी के अनुसार एक युवक पिछले कुछ दिनों से इलाका फतेह सिंह काॅलोनी गली नंबर 21/16 में चक्कर लगाता था। इलाका निवासी इसका विरोध कर रहे थे। शाम छह बजे के करीब युवक आया तभी इलाका निवासी सन्नी और दामोदर ने गली में चक्कर लगाने का कारण पूछा, इतने पर वह उन लोगो ंसे झगड़ा करने लगा और पिस्टल निकालकर दोनों के पैरों में गोली मार कर भाग गया। घायलों को अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया है। सूचना पर एडीसीपी हरजीत सिंह धालीवाल और थाना गेट हकीमां प्रभारी रंजीत सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखी। उन्होंने कहा कि आरोपी की पहचान के लिए आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरों को भी देखा जा रहा है।

