यात्रियों के स्वागत के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन तैयार:61 दिन बाद आज अमृतसर आएंगी 5 ट्रेनें, सबसे पहले पहुंचेगी फ्रंटियर मेल

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्लेटफार्म की सफाई करता मुलाजिम।

फिरोजपुर रेलवे डिवीजन की तरफ से कई ट्रेनों को बहाल कर दिया गया है। करीब दो महीने बाद अमृतसर रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे बांद्रा से पहली ट्रेन पहुंचेगी। यही ट्रेन रात 9.25 बजे रवाना भी होगी। किसान पैसेंजर्स ट्रेनें न चलाने देने पर अड़े हुए हैं, लेकिन पंजाब सरकार और रेलवे इन ट्रेनों को चलाने की तैयारी में है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने रेलवे को भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि ट्रेनों को चलाया जाए।

सुबह ट्रेन आने के कारण किसानों के साथ विवाद बिगड़ने की भी पूरी संभावना है। जंडियाला गुरु रेलवे स्टेशन के आस-पास पुलिस फोर्स भी तैनात कर दी गई है। वहीं डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता भी अमृतसर पहुंच गए और जीओ मैस में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक भी की। डीओएम अशोक सलारिया का कहना है कि रेलवे तो पूरी तरह से तैयार है, लेकिन जंडियाला गुरु के पास धरने पर बैठे किसान सुबह आने वाली ट्रेन को स्टेशन तक आने देंगे तो अमृतसर से रात यहीं ट्रेन सही समय पर चलाई जाएगी।

नांदेड़ से रात 8.25 बजे आएगी रेलगाड़ी
फिरोजपुर रेलवे डिवीजन की तरफ से कई ट्रेनों को बहाल कर दिया गया, जिसमें सुबह गोल्डन टेंपल मेल मुंबई सेंट्रल से अमृतसर (02903) सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे पहुंचेगी। इसके अलावा बांद्रा टर्मिनस (02925) शाम 7.20 बजे, जयनगर अमृतसर (04649/73) रात 11.55 बजे, नांदेड़ साहिब अमृतसर (02715) रात 8.25 बजे और बांद्रा टर्मिनस अमृतसर (09025) शाम 4 बजे अमृतसर रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंचेगी।

