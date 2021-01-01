पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस दर्ज:एएसआई की पत्नी से गाली-गलौज करने वाले एएसआई पर 8 माह बाद

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 जून 2020 में जुझार सिंह एवेन्यू में घर के बाहर नशे में पहुंचा था एएसआई

थाना कंटोनमेंट पुलिस ने महिला से गाली-गलौज करने के मामले में एएसआई हरदेव सिंह निवासी जुझार सिंह एवेन्यू अजनाला रोड के खिलाफ 8 महीने बाद केस दर्ज किया है। एएसआई की अभी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। पुलिस का दावा है कि जल्द ही उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। शिकायतकर्ता भी पंजाब पुलिस के एएसआई की पत्नी है, जिन्होंने 10 जून 2020 को थाना कंटोनमेंट में शिकायत की थी।

जूझार सिंह एवेन्यू अजनाला रोड निवासी महिला रजिंदर कौर ने बताया कि एएसआई हरदेव सिंह पर उनके साढ़े चार लाख रुपए हैं। उनका बेटा हरदेव िसंह के घर पैसा लेने के लिए गया उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी, जिसका ऑडियो उनके पास है। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से की थी। 10 जून 2020 को ट्रैफिक पुलिस एएसआई उनके पति हरविंदर सिंह के दफ्तर में हरदेव सिंह पहुंचा और कंप्लेट वापस

लेने काे कहा। इसके बाद हरदेव सिंह ने उसके पति को हरतेज अस्पताल के पास घेर लिया, वहां पंजाब पुलिस के जवानों ने बीचबचाव कराया। रात को एएसआई हरदेव सिंह अपने बेटे हरप्रीत सिंह और एक अन्य के साथ नशे में उनके घर आ धमका और उसके साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगा। शराब के नशे में धुत्त उसने भांगड़ा करके ड्रामेबाजी भी की थी। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामले की जांच के बाद एएसआई हरदेव के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser