यूनिवर्सिटी कर्मचारी डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट की हार:जीएनडीयू में छह साल बाद गुलाब राज, नॉन टीचिंग एसो. को पहली बार मिली महिला प्रधान

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डेमोक्रेटिक इंप्लाइज फ्रंट का 7 पदों पर कब्जा, हरविंदर कौर बनी प्रधान
  • यूनिवर्सिटी कर्मचारी डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट की हार

गुरु नानक देव यूनिवर्सिटी में नॉन टीचिंग एंप्लाइज एसोसिएशन के वीरवार को हुए चुनाव में 6 बरसों से लगातार एकाधिकार कायम करने वाले यूनिवर्सिटी कर्मचारी डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट का दबदबा खत्म हो गया। इसके मुकाबले में खड़े डेमोक्रेटिक इंप्लाइज फ्रंट ने 7 पदों पर कब्जा कायम कर लिया। एसोसिएशन को चुनाव इतिहास में पहली बार कोई महिला प्रधान मिली है। गुलाब के चुनाव चिन्ह पर मैदान में उतरी डेमोक्रेटिक इंप्लाइज फ्रंट की हरविंदर कौर ने उड़ता बाज के चुनाव निशान पर लड़ रहे यूनिवर्सिटी कर्मचारी डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट के उम्मीदवार हरदीप नागरा को शिकस्त दी। हरविंदर कौर को 467 तो नागरा को 415 वोट मिले।

रजनीश भारद्वाज बने सचिव
डेमोक्रेटिक इंप्लाइज फ्रंट के उम्मीदवार रजनीश भारद्वाज 490 वोट लेकर सचिव हरपाल सिंह 474 वोट लेकर सीनियर वाइस प्रेसिडेंट, सुखवंत सिंह 443 वोट लेकर उपाध्यक्ष, कंवलजीत सिंह 449 मत लेकर ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी, सुखविंदर सिंह बराड़ 444 मत लेकर पब्लिक रिलेशन सेक्रेटरी बने। वहीं डेमोक्रेटिक इंप्लाइज फ्रंट के मोहनदीप 444 वोटों के साथ कैशियर बने।

