शरारत पर नकेल:रावण की जगह जलाया था भगवान राम का पुतला, चार लोग गिरफ्तार; बाकी 10 की तलाश अभी जारी

अमृतसर43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दशहरे पर पुतला दहन की फाइल फोटो। अमृतसर जिले के गांव मानांवाला में बीते दिन रावण की जगह भगवान राम का पुतला जलाए जाने के चलते खासा विवाद बना हुआ है।
  • अमृतसर जिले के मानांवाला गांव में दशहरे वाले दिन की गई थी शरारत
  • मंगलवार देर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज की

पंजाब के अमृतसर जिले में मानांवाला गांव में कुछ शरारती लोगों ने दशहरे वाले दिन रावण की जगह भगवान श्रीराम के पुतले का दहन कर दिया। इस मामले में शिकायत के बाद 14 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। इनमें से चार को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि बाकी 10 की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कोशिशें जारी हैं।

लोपोके थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि मानावाला गांव में कुछ शरारती लोगों को भगवान श्रीराम का पुतला बनाकर उसे जलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मंगलवार देर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज की हैl पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपियों के नाम चंदन सिंह के बेटे अंग्रेज सिंह, तरलोक सिंह के बेटे अंग्रेज सिंह, जितेंद्र सिंह और 10 अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया हैl

डीएसपी गुरु प्रताप सिंह सहोता ने बताया कि वीडियो में दिखने वाले आरोपियों की पहचान करवाई जा रही हैl पुलिस के मुताबिक मंगलवार की रात सब इंस्पेक्टर हरपाल सिंह के मोबाइल पर एक नंबर से वीडियो भेजी गईl वीडियो में कुछ शरारती लोग बलवान श्री राम का पुतला जलाकर उसे अग्नि के हवाले कर रहे हैंl

घटना के बारे में पता चलते ही हिंदू संगठनों ने इस पर कड़ा संज्ञान लिया हैl ऑल इंडिया हिंदू टकसाली दल के नेता सुनील अरोड़ा ने प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी है कि अगर अगर आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो वह सड़कें जाम करेंगेl

