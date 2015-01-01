पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगतांवाला डंप:बायो रेमिडेशन में एक और मशीन लगी, कंपोस्ट पैड भी तैयार

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • गीले कूड़े से रोजाना 75 टन खाद पैदा करने की तैयारी, अब बायो रेमिडेशन कर रही पांच मशीनें, छठी भी जल्द लगेगी

भगतांवाला डंप के 10 लाख मीट्रिक टन कूड़े के पहाड़ को खत्म करने को बायोरेमिडेशन के लिए एक और मशीन मंगवा ली गई है। इसके बाद अब वहां पर कुल 5 मशीनें लग गई हैं। इसके अलावा गीले कूड़े से खाद बनाने के लिए कंपोस्ट पैड भी तैयार हो चुका है। जहां ढाई सौ से लेकर तीन सौ मीट्रिक टन गीला कूड़ा डालकर रोजाना 75 मीट्रिक टन खाद बनाने की योजना बनाई गई है। वहीं, दिसंबर 2022 तक भगतांवाला डंप साइट क्लीयर करने के लिए रोजाना 2 हजार मीट्रिक टन कूड़ा प्रोसेस करना पड़ेगा। फिलहाल 4 मशीनों के साथ 1 हजार मीट्रिक टन कूड़ा रोजाना प्रोसेस हो रहा था। नगर निगम के मुताबिक एक और मशीन अभी रास्ते में है और कुल 6 मशीनें लगने और बिजली कनेक्शन मिलने के बाद बायोरेमिडेशन प्रोसेस में तेजी आएगी।

पुराना-नया कूड़ा खत्म करने पर जोर
भगतांवाला डंप पर शबर की 85 वार्डों से रोजाना करीब 500 मीट्रिक टन कूड़ा पहुंच रहा है। वहीं आगे बॉयो रेमिडेशन की कैपेसिटी बढ़ाने और गीले कूड़े से खाद बनाने का काम शुरू होने के बाद डंप पर कूड़े का पहाड़ बढ़ने से रोका जा सकेगा। निगम के मुताबिक कंपोस्ट पैड पर एक बार में ढाई सौ मीट्रिक टन तक गीला कूड़ा डालने के बाद हर हफ्ते उसको उलट-पलट किया जाएगा। वहीं इससे उसका वजन कम होने के बाद इसकी छंटाई करके प्रोसेसिंग कंप्लीट होने पर 45-50 दिन में फाइन कंपोस्ट तैयार हो जाएगी।

एनजीटी की फटकार के बाद आई तेजी
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्युनल की फटकार के बाद डंप पर बॉयो रेमिडेशन में तेजी लाई गई है। रोजाना 8 से 9 घंटे बॉयो रेमिडेशन हो रही है। अब आगे बिजली कनेक्शन मिलने पर प्रोसेस में तेजी आएगी। 6 सितंबर से बॉयो रेमिडेशन शुरू की गई थी। माहिरों के अनुमान मुताबिक 25 एकड़ में फैले डंप में 25 फीट ऊंचा कूड़े का पहाड़ बना हुआ है। वहीं हाल ही में पंजाब म्यूनिसिपल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवेलपमेंट कारपोरेशन स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के डायरेक्टर डा. पूरन सिंह अमृतसर आए थे। उन्होंने डंप साइट पर जाकर बायो रेमिडेशन और निर्माणाधीन कंपोस्ट पैड का काम देखा था। ​​​​​​​

पुराने के साथ नए कूड़े का भी निपटारा करवा रहे : निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने बताया कि भगतांवाला डंप पर बायोरेमिडेशन में तेजी लाने के साथ ही कंपोस्ट पैड भी तैयार करवाया है। इसका मकसद जहां पुराने कूड़े के पहाड़ को खत्म करना है, वहीं नए कूड़े का भी निपटारा करवा रहे हैं।

