एक लाख श्रद्धालु पहुंचे दरबार साहिब:अमृतसर बसाने वाले गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर लौटी ‘बहार’, 5 से 55% पहुंची होटलों में बुकिंग

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर हरिमंदिर साहिब को 9 टन फूलों से सजाया गया है, वहीं रविवार शाम को इस भव्य लाइटिंग की गई, जिससे पूरा दरबार साहिब परिसर जगमगा उठा। सोमवार को शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की ओर पर्व पर खास प्रबंध किए गए हैं। इस दौरान हरिमंदिर साहिब, अकाल तख्त साहिब और गुरुद्वारा बाबा अटल राय साहिब में ज्लौ सजाए जाएंगे, वहीं दीपमाला और आतिशबाजी भी की जाएगी।
  • अनलॉक के बाद खुले वॉल्ड सिटी के होटलों में 1 दिन में 50% बढ़ी कमरों की डिमांड

अमृतसर को बसाने वाले गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व से एक दिन पहले रविवार को शहर के होटलों में 8 महीने बाद ‘बहार’ लौट आई। पूरे कोरोना काल के दौरान रविवार को पहली बार एक लाख से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु दरबार साहिब में शीश नवाने पहुंचे, जिनमें बड़ी संख्या में बाहरी जिलों से आए लोग भी शामिल हैं। इसके चलते वॉल्ड सिटी के अंदर खुले होटलों में 50 प्रतिशत तक बुकिंग बढ़ गई।

यही नहीं रात में निजी वाहनों से और संगत के पहुंचने के बाद उम्मीद है, जिससे इन होटलों की बुकिंग और बढ़ेगी। कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन में वाल्ड सिटी के 325 होटल बंद होने के कारण स्टाफ भी चला गया था। वहीं शनिवार और रविवार को भी अनलॉक होने के बाद इनमें से 70 के करीब होटल खोले गए थे।

लाॅकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद भी वाॅल्ड सिटी के 21 फीसदी होटल ही खोले गए थे, जिनमें रोजाना मुश्किल से 5 फीसदी कमरे बुक हो रहे थे, लेकिन रविवार को कमरों की बुकिंग में अचानक से बढ़ोतरी हुई। अब इन होटलों में बुकिंग की परसेंटेज 55% तक पहुंच गई है। वॉल्ड सिटी के 325 होटलों में करीब 3200 कमरे हैं।

ट्रेनें बंद होने के कारण पिछले साल से 50% लोग ही आ पाए : सुरिंदर

फेडरेशन आफ होटल एंड गेस्ट हाउस एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन हरिंदर सिंह और प्रधान सुरिंदर सिंह के मुताबिक किसान संघर्ष के कारण ट्रेनें बंद होने की वजह से पिछले साल की तुलना में 50 फीसदी संगत कम आई है। वहीं अगर ट्रेनें चालू होती तो कोरोना की परवाह किए बिना श्रद्धालु श्री गुरू रामदास जी का आशीर्वाद लेने जरूर आते।

एसोसिएशन की तरफ से गुरुपर्व पर संगत के लिए 250 कमरे फ्री रखे गए हैं। वाल्ड सिटी के ज्यादातर होटल अभी भी बंद हैं, जो खुले में उनमें रविवार को 55 फीसदी बुकिंग रही। वहीं रविवार देर रात तक ओर भी संगत पहुंच जाएगी।

आज सरकारी छुट्‌टी

गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर सोमवार को सरकारी दफ्तरों में छुट्‌टी रहेगी। डीसी गुरप्रीत सिंह खैहरा के अनुसार सरकारी दफ्तर, बोर्ड, कार्पोरेशन और शैक्षणिक संस्थान सोमवार को बंद रहेंगे।

