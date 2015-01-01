पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रणनीति:पंजाब में प्रभावशाली सिख नेताओं को लुभाने में लगी भाजपा

अमृतसर2 दिन पहले
  • मालवा, दोआबा और माझा से विभिन्न पार्टियों के नेता और अलग-थलग पड़े दिग्गजों की फेहरिस्त पर हो रहा काम

शिरोमणि अकाली दल और भारतीय जनता पार्टी का गठबंधन खत्म होने के बाद दोनों ही पार्टियां एक-दूसरे को निशाने पर रख रही हैं। अकाली दल ने जहां भाजपा के लोगों को तोड़ना शुरू किया है, वहीं अब भाजपा भी उसी अंदाज में काम करने जा रही है। पार्टी आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर पंजाब के उन दिग्गज और प्रभावशाली सिख नेताओं से संपर्क साधने में लगी है, जो अलग-थलग पड़े हैं। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि पार्टी उनको प्लेटफार्म मुहैया करवाकर चुनावी कार्ड खेलेगी।

भाजपा की यहां पर तफ्तीश जारी, दिल्ली में मंथन

पार्टी में चल रहे अंदरूनी मंथन के मुताबिक मालवा इलाके के तीन से चार प्रभावशाली नेताओं तक पार्टी ने पहुंच की है। इसी तरह से दोआबा में कुछ टकसाली नेताओं से राफ्ता कायम किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा माझा इलाके से भी कई नेता पार्टी की सूची में शामिल किए गए हैं, जो अकाली दल से बागी हैं और उनका अपना एक जनाधार रहा है, लेकिन अकाली दल छोड़ने के बाद वह अलग-थलग पड़ गए हैं।

यही नहीं, बल्कि कई ऐसे छोटे-मोटे और भी नेता हैं, जो अकाली दल का भविष्य और सूबे की आगामी सियासत की हवा और रुख को महसूस करते हुए भाजपा से निकट जाते दिख रहे हैं। खैर, अब देखना यह है कि भाजपा की यह रणनीति कब और कितनी कारगर होती है, लेकिन इन पहलुओं पर दिल्ली में बैठे पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता गंभीरता से मंथन कर रहे हैं।

प्रभावशाली हैं, पर मजबूत प्लेट फार्म नहीं

भाजपा उन नेताओं को तलाश रही है और कइयों की तो निशानदेही भी कर ली गई है। यह वह नेता हैं, जिनका जनाधार है और विगत के चुनाव में उसका प्रदर्शन भी हो चुका है, लेकिन मजबूत प्लेटफार्म और पार्टी न होने के कारण वह वजारत का हिस्सा नहीं बन सके। खैर, अब ऐसे ही लोग पंजाब में भाजपा की नैया का खेवनहार बनेंगे। चूंकि अकाली दल से अलग होने के बाद भाजपा ग्रामीण ही नहीं बल्कि शहरी इलाकों में भी कमजोर पड़ी है और इस कमजोरी का विकल्प उक्त लीडर ही बनेंगे।

