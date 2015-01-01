पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलत बयानी:भाजपाई गलत बयानी करके जख्मों पर नमक छिड़क रहे : किसान नेता

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • गलत टिप्पणी पर माफी मांगे सुरेश महाजन

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने को लेकर जारी किसान आंदोलन के बीच भाजपा के जिला प्रधान सुरेश महाजन की ओर से दिया गया बयान किसानों को नाराज करने वाला है। जम्हूरी किसान सभा के प्रधान डॉ. सतनाम सिंह, बार्डर एरिया संघर्ष कमेटी के नेता डॉ. रतन सिंह रंधावा, किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर का कहना है कि महाजन ने टिप्पणी करके उनके जख्मों पर नमक डालने की कोशिश की है,

जो गलत है। गौर हो कि महाजन ने वीरवार को बयान दिया था कि किसानी एक पेशा है, कोई समाजसेवा नहीं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि किसान अपनी फसल फ्री में नहीं देता। उक्त नेताओं का कहना है कि यह वक्त है भाजपा के नेता केंद्र से किसानों की वकालत करते लेकिन यह लोग उलटी ही किसानों को गलत करार दे रहे हैं, जोकि उनकी छोटी सोच और किसानों के गुस्से को भड़काने वाली है। किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि महाजन को अपने इस गैरजिम्मेदाराना बयान को वापस लेना चाहिए।

