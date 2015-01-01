पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीबारी:बर्थ-डे पार्टी में चली गोली, डाॅक्टर-एनआरआई दामाद पर केस

अमृतसर27 मिनट पहले
थाना छेहर्टा पुलिस ने सौरभ मल्होत्रा की शिकायत पर डाॅ. प्रकाश सिंह, उसके बेटे तनवीर सिंह निवासी जापानी मिल छेहर्टा, एनआरआई दामाद व अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक आरोपी डाॅक्टर ने अपने घर पर अपने बेटे आरोपी तनवीर सिंह के बर्थ-डे की पार्टी रखी थी। वह भी में मौजूद था। इस बीच उनमें झगड़ा हो गया। आरोपी तनवीर ने उसके सिर पर ईंट मार दी। इसके बाद तनवीर के दोस्त दो पिस्टल और आरोपी डाॅक्टर के रिश्तेदार ने राइफल निकाल कर फायरिंग की। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक उसके मामा पवन कुमार निवासी शिंगार एवेन्यू में मौजूद थे। डाॅक्टर के दामाद ने राइफल से फायर किया जोकि उसके मामा की टांग में लग गया। उधर पुलिस के मुताबिक दूसरे पक्ष ने भी शिकायत दी है, जिसकी जांच चल रही है।

