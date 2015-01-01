पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस दिवाली ग्रीन पटाखे:दिवाली पर सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की इजाजत कारोबारियों के ढाई करोड़ रुपए हो गए मिट्‌टी

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसीपी से लाइसेंस मिलने के बाद न्यू अमृतसर में सजे 10 खोखे
  • तीन दिन पहले जिला प्रशासन ने आम पटाखों पर लगा दी पाबंदी
  • कारोबारियों ने ग्रीन-आम पटाखे 50-50 के रेशो में मंगवाए थे
  • 25 लाइसेंसी होलसेल दुकानें जहाजगढ़ मार्केट में।
  • 5 करोड़ का होलसेल पटाखा कारोबार
  • 9 करोड़ का रिटेल कारोबार शहर में

इस दिवाली जिले के लोग ग्रीन पटाखे ही फोड़ पाएंगे। हवा में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए बुधवार को एडीसी जनरल हिमांशु अग्रवाल ने आदेश जारी कर दिए। दिवाली की रात शाम 8 से 10 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की इजाजत होगी। आम पटाखे या इस समय से बाद पटाखे फोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी।

दूसरी तरफ दिवाली से तीन पहले दिए गए इस आदेश से जिले के कारोबारियों के ढाई करोड़ के आम पटाखे अब मिट्‌टी हो गए हैं, क्योंकि उन्होंने इस बार आधे पटाखे ग्रीन तो आधे आम पटाखे मंगवाए थे। अमृतसर में राजेवाल, कत्थूनंगल और जहाजगढ़ पटाखों की होलसेल मार्केट है। यहां के कारोबारियों ने करीब 5 करोड़ के पटाखे दुकानदारों को बेचने के लिए मंगवाए थे। मगर प्रशासन के आदेश से बिक्री शुरू होने से पहले ही कारोबारियों को घाटा हो गया। उधर, डीसीपी ने बुधवार शाम 10 कारोबारियों को न्यू अमृतसर में पटाखे बेचने के टेंपरेरी लाइसेंस जारी किए। इसके बाद रात में यहां दुकानें सज गईं।

प्रशासन को बैन के बारे में पहले ही बता देना चाहिए था : धवन

पटाखा मार्केट के प्रधान हरीश धवन के अनुसार पटाखों के लिए मार्च-अप्रैल में पेमेंट जाती है और फिर जून से जुलाई तक माल आ जाता है। ग्रीन पटाखों पर पाबंदी के बारे में प्रशासन को पहले बता देना चाहिए था। हर साल होलसेल में करीब 5 करोड़ के पटाखे बिकते हैं। इस बार कारोबािरयों ने ढाई करोड़ के ग्रीन तो ढाई करोड़ रुपए के आम पटाखे मंगवाए थे। तीन दिन पहले आए ग्रीन पटाखों के निर्देश ने कारोबारियों के ढाई करोड़ रुपए बर्बाद कर दिए हैं।

सेल के लिए 3 दिन, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी जरूरी: सचदेवा
पटाखा कारोबारी हरिंदर सचदेवा ने बताया कि पटाखा बिक्री के लिए 3 दिन पहले लाइसेंस दिए गए हैंं। कोरोना के कारण साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। इससे सेल प्रभावित होगी।

ग्रीन पटाखे 10 % महंगे
लोगों को ग्रीन पटाखों के लिए 10% ज्यादा कीमत चुकानी होगी। इस बार पिछले दिवाली से करीब 50 प्रतिशत प्रदूषण कम होने की संभावना है।

रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चलाएं पटाखे, लड़ियाें वाले पटाखों पर पूर्ण पाबंदी, : एडीसी
लड़ियाें वाले पटाखों पर बैन रहेगा। ग्रीन पटाखे भी रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही फोड़ने की इजाजत होगी। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेशाें के तहत प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए बैन जरूरी है। हिमांशु अग्रवाल, एडीसी जनरल

