गिरफ्तार:मां-बेटियों के अपहरण की कोशिश करने वाला कैब ड्राइवर पकड़ा

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • सवा महीने थाना रणजीत एवेन्यू पुलिस को देता रहा चकमा, 17 अक्टूबर को मां-बेटियों से छेड़छाड़ भी की थी

मजीठा रोड से रणजीत एवेन्यू में एक रेस्टोरेंट में जन्मदिन मनाने आ रही मां व बेटियों के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने वाले ओला कैब ड्राइवर गुरप्रीत सिंह निवासी नवां पिंड को रणजीत एवेन्यू की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी अमृतसर में ही अपने किसी रिश्तेदार के घर पर छिपा हुआ था। पुलिस उसे बुधवार को अदालत में पेश करेगी।

थाना रणजीत एवेन्यू के इंस्पेक्टर रोबिन हंस ने बताया कि आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पिछले कई दिनों से रोजाना ही छापेमारी की जा रही थी। आरोपी कहीं न कहीं भाग जाता था। उन्हें मंगलवार को सूचना मिली कि वह अपने किसी रिश्तेदार के घर पर छिपा हुआ है। अपनी पुलिस टीम के साथ वहां छापेमारी करते हुए उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। आरोपी को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। उसके रिमांड की मांग की जाएगी और बाद में उससे पूछताछ भी की जाएगी। वहीं पीड़ित महिला का कहना है कि ऐसे युवक को तो जनता के सामने लाना चाहिए। ऐसे लोगों का सामने आने बहुत जरुरी है, ताकि लोग भी सतर्क होकर उनसे अपना बचाव कर सके। आरोपी के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की भी महिला ने मांग की है।

लड़कियों ने स्टेयरिंग जकड़ लिया था, इसलिए बच गईं
17 अक्टूबर की शाम मजीठा रोड की एक महिला अपनी दो बेटियों के साथ रणजीत एवेन्यू में एक रेस्टोरेंट में जन्मदिन सेलीब्रेट करने के लिए आई थी। मजीठा रोड से उसने रणजीत एवेन्यू तक ओला कैब बुक की। ओला कैब ड्राइवर रास्ते में ही उनसे छेड़छाड़ कर रहा था। पहले उन्होंने इग्नोर कर दिया। जब वह रणजीत एवेन्यू रेस्टोरेंट के पास पहुंच गई तो आरोपी ने एक लड़की का हाथ पकड़ लिया। इतने में उसकी दूसरी बहन ने उसे छुड़वाने की कोशिश की तो आरोपी ने कार चला दी। दोनों ने ही कार का स्टेयरिंग पकड़ लिया, जिस कारण वह कार आगे नहीं चला पाया तो दोनों ने छलांग लगा दी। तभी से पुलिस आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही थी।

