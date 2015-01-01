पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:वैक्सीन आने पर सबसे पहले काेराेना वॉरियर्स को लगेगा, प्रशासन ने मांगी लिस्ट

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • काेरोना से बचाव को लेकर हेल्थ, नगर निगम, बाल विकास और पुलिस विभाग का अहम योगदान
  • जिले के 12750 वॉरियर्स की लिस्ट पहले फेस में भेजी जाएगी

कोरोना महामारी को खत्म करने और बचाव के लिए साढ़े सात महीने से सरकार और जिला प्रशासन की कोशिशें जारी हैं। कोरोना महामारी की वैक्सीन आने के बाद सबसे पहले फ्रंट लाइन में काम करने वालों को लगाई जाएगी, जिसमें हेल्थ वर्करों को वरीयता मिलेगी। पंजाब सरकार से फ्रंट लाइन में काम करने वाले कोरोना वॉरियर्स की डिटेल मांगे जाने के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने पहले फेज के लिए लिस्ट तैयार करनी शुरू कर दी है।

जिला प्रशासनिक अफसरों के मुताबिक हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट, नगर निगम, महिला एवं बाल विकास समेत बाकी संबंधित विभागों में 12750 से भी अधिक कोरोना वॉरियर्स हैं। कोरोना महामारी से जंग लड़ने और संक्रमण को खत्म करने में कोरोना वॉरियर्स का अहम योगदान रहा है। फिलहाल फ्रंट में काम करने वालों की लिस्टिंग का काम चल रहा है और यह संख्या कम या अधिक भी हो सकती है। प्रशासन ने सभी विभागों से फ्रंट में जिन मुलाजिमों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी उनकी लिस्ट मंगवाई है।

लिस्ट आने के बाद ड्रॉफ्ट तैयार करके सरकार को डिटेल भेजी जाएगी। बताते चलें कि वैक्सीन आने के बाद को लेकर यह तैयारियां चल रही हैं, जिससे वैक्सीन तैयार होने के साथ ही कारगर रहने पर सरकार के पास डेटा पहले से ही मौजूद रहे। हालांकि वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता के आधार पर भी यह किसे लगाया जाएगा उस समय फ्रंट लाइन मुलाजिमों की संख्या घट-बढ़ सकती है। वैक्सीन के तैयार होने के बाद यह कोरोना वॉरियर्स को नि:शुल्क लगाई जाएगी।

वॉरियर्स की संख्या

विभाग संख्या पुलिस ग्रामीण 2500 पुलिस शहरी 3000 कॉर्पोरेशन 1500 आंगनबाड़ी 1900 जिला प्रशासन 400 पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ 850 दर्जाचार मुलाजिम 400 आशा वर्कर-एएनएम 2200

प्रशासन का गांवों में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर अभियान जारी

जिला प्रशासन कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर लगातार अभियान चलाकर लोगों को जागरूक कर रहा है। गांव-गांव जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए कई संस्थाएं और विभागों में कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। इससे दोबारा से कोरोना महामारी हावी न होने पाए कि केसों की संख्या बढ़ सके। लोगों को हमेशा मास्क लगाए रहने के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने और हाथों को बार-बार साफ करते रहने के बारे जानकारियां दी जा रही हैं।

अमृतसर जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नी गुरप्रीत सिंह खैहरा ने बताया कि फ्रंट लाइन में काम करने वाले कोरोना वॉरियर्स का डेटा तैयार करवाया जा रहा है। सरकार की तरफ से जारी किए गए गाइडलाइंस का भी पूरा पालन करवाया जा रहा है। सभी संबंधित विभागों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि फ्रंट लाइन में काम करने वाले कोरोना वॉरियर्स कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों का डेटा जिला प्रशासन को जल्द उपलब्ध करवाया जाए।

