केस दर्ज:वार्ड-79 के पार्षद पति और उसके 2 साथियों पर केस दर्ज

अमृतसर36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेसी नेता को पिस्टल के बल पर धमकाया था

छेहर्टा थाने के घन्नूपुर काले इलाके में कांग्रेस नेता गुरजीत सिंह के घर में घुसकर पिस्टल दिखाकर धमकाने के आरोप में पुलिस ने वार्ड-79 से निर्दलीय पार्षद निशा ढिल्लो के पति शिवराज सिंह उर्फ छवि ढिल्लों समेत 3 लोगों पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने इस केस में छवि ढिल्लों के दो साथियों जोबनजीत सिंह और दिलबाग सिंह को भी नामजद किया है।

ये दोनों छेहर्टा के ही रहने वाले हैं। घन्नूपुर इलाके के कांग्रेसी नेता गुरजीत सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि छवि ढिल्लों और उसके दो साथी सोमवार शाम 7 बजे उनके घर में जबरन घुस आए और हथियारों के बल पर धमकाने लगे। उनकी मां के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया दोनों बेटों से मारपीट की। कांग्रेसी नेता गुरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि वह इस इलाके में कांग्रेसी विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार वेरका के निर्देश पर होने वाले विकास कार्यों से जुड़े प्रोग्रामों में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं और इसी वजह से पार्षद पति छवि ढिल्लों उनसे रंजिश रखता है। इसी वजह से उसने उनके घर में घुसकर उनके परिवार को डराया-धमकाया।

