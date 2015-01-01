पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रैफिक पुलिस:जीएनडीएच में गलत पार्किंग पर होगा चालान,सआवाजाही में दिक्क्त आए इसलिए एमएस ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस को लिखा

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल (जीएनडीएच) में गलत तरीके से पार्किंग करने वाली गाड़ियों को अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस उठाएगी और मौके पर चालन भी करेगी। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने यहां की आवाजाही का अवरोध खत्म करने के लिए पुलिस को लिखा है। कार्रवाई सिर्फ बाहर वालों की गाड़ियों के खिलाफ नहीं बल्कि स्टाफ, डॉक्टर्स और रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स की गाड़ियों पर भी होगी।

बता दें कि यहां पर पार्किंग है लेकिन अक्सर लोग गाड़ियों को सड़कों की जद में जहां-तहां खड़ी कर देते हैं। बेबे नानकी अस्पताल के सामने, एमएस ऑफिस के सामने यहां तक की इमरजेंसी ब्लॉक के बाहर भी बेतरतीब तरीके से गाडिय़ां अक्सर खड़ी रहती हैं। इनके चलते आम मरीज को दिक्कत तो आती ही है बल्कि एंबुलेंस अक्सर इनके चलते फंस जाती हैं। अगर हम यहां पर खड़ी की जाने वाली गाड़ियों की बात करें तो यह तादाद 200 के करीब पहुंच जाती हैं और इसमें से 70 से 80 फीसदी स्टाफ की होती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें