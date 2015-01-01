पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:चाइल्ड लाइन ने 144 बच्चों का कराया ‘परिवार मिलन’

अमृतसर11 घंटे पहले
  • मिसिंग मामलों में 6 से 14 उम्र के सबसे अधिक बच्चे, पंजाब-यूपी से भागने वालों की संख्या अधिक

रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन ने एक साल में अभियान चलाने के दौरान बच्चों के भागने, भीख मांगने व मिसिंग बच्चों की मदद करने को लेकर 144 बच्चों को उठाया। जिनमें पंजाब-यूपी के बच्चे घर छोड़कर भागने में सबसे अव्वल रहे हैं। जबकि 6 से 14 साल तक के बच्चो की मिसिंग संख्या सबसे अधिक सामने आई है जिनको चाइल्ड लाइन की सहायता से अपनों से मिलाया गया। विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अप्रैल 2019 से मार्च 2020 तक जिन 144 बच्चों बच्चों को रिसीव किया गया। इनमें 11 अलग-अलग राज्यों से घर छोड़कर भागने वाले कुल 61 बच्चों के केसा सामने आए। इनमें भागने वाले सबसे अधिक बच्चों की संख्या पंजाब से (32) है। लेकिन टीम की सतर्कता से उनको स्टेशन से बरामद कर लिया गया और बाल कल्याण समिति में पेश करने के बाद परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर भागने वाले बच्चों की संख्या यूपी से (14) है। जबकि 17 बच्चे ऐसे मिले जिनके परिजनों या अपनों की तलाश नहीं हो पाने के बाद शेल्टर होम में शिफ्ट करा दिया गया है। जबकि भीख मांगने वाले महज 4 बच्चों के मामले ही सामने आए हैं। यही नहीं विभाग को बच्चों के भागने, मिसिंग होने, भीख मांगने व अन्य मामलों के केस भी पंजाब से ही (83) सबसे अधिक केस सामने आए हैं। जबकि दूसरे राज्यों से इस तरह के बच्चों की संख्या (61) ही है। 38 ऐसे मामले सामने आए जो कि मैडिकल, स्पॉसरशिप, काउंसिलिंग व अन्य मामलों से जुड़े थे। बच्चों व बच्चियों के मामलों की बात करें तो लड़कों की संख्या 113 और लड़कियां मात्र 31 ही है।

6 से 14 साल के बच्चों के केस सबसे अधिक
बच्चों के भागने, मिसिंग होने, भीख मांगने व अन्य मामलों को लेकर उम्र के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो सबसे अधिक (6-14) वर्ष के बच्चों की संख्या 79 है। वहीं (14-18) वर्ष के कुल बच्चे 51 हैं। जबकि (06-13) वर्ष के बच्चों की संख्या 13 और 18 साल से अधिक आयु का 1 केस ही सामने आया है।

यहां इन राज्यों से भागने वाले बच्चों की संख्या
पंजाब में 32, बिहार में 1, यूपी में 14, हरियाणा में 3, छत्तीसगढ़ में 1, उत्तराखंड 3, दिल्ली 3, जम्मू एंड कश्मीर 1, हिमाचल प्रदेश 1, राजस्थान 1, महाराष्ट्र 1।

टीम को हमेशा अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश: कोऑर्डिनेटर
रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन के कोऑर्डिनेटर पवन ने बताया कि रेलवे स्टेशन में मिसिंग होने या अन्य मामलों में बच्चों पर निगरानी बनाए रखने के लिए टीम को अलर्ट रहने का निर्देश दिया है। परिजनों की तलाश होने के बाद बच्चों को उनके घर पहुंचाया जाता है, लेकिन नहीं मिलने की स्थिति में शेल्टर होम भेजा जाता है। 1098 हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर जानकारी देकर लोग टीम की मदद कर सकते हैं।​​​​​​​

