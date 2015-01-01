पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुंशी की तस्करगिरी:सीआईए स्टाफ की पुलिस ने किलो स्मैक समेत 2 साथी काबू किए, मुंशी फरार

अमृतसर8 मिनट पहले
  • सीआईए स्टाफ ने कुछ दिन पहले पकड़े आरोपी की निशानदेही पर छापा मारा

सीआईए स्टाफ की पुलिस ने एक किलो स्मैक के साथ दो तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने पहले एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया, जिसकी निशानदेही से उसके साथी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

इन तस्करों ने जीआरपी के मुंशी से ही यह स्मैक ली थी। पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। आरोपी मुंशी कुछ दिनों से अपनी ड्यूटी पर भी नहीं आ रहा है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। एसीपी हरमिंदर सिंह संधू ने बताया कि सीआईए स्टाफ की पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि एक तस्कर स्मैक किसी ग्राहक को देने के लिए जा रहा है।

इसी के आधार पर पुलिस ने मौड़ कच्ची गली ढपई में नाका लगाया तो विनोद कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उसके कब्जे से एक किलो स्मैक बरामद हुई।

एसआई बलजिंदर सिंह ने आरोपी से पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि यह स्मैक वह राज कुमार उर्फ टीटा निवासी ग्वालमंडी रामतीर्थ रोड से लेकर आया था। पुलिस ने उसे भी धर दबोच लिया।

उसने बताया कि उसने स्मैक थाना जीआरपी के मुंशी कुलजीत सिंह से ली थी। पुलिस ने मुंशी के खिलाफ भी मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। वह कुछ दिनों से ड्यूटी पर भी नहीं आ रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश करके रिमांड हासिल करके बारीकी से पूछताछ की जाएगी कि यह नशीले पदार्थ बेचने का धंधा कब से कर रहे हैं। ये नशीले पदार्थ आगे किन-किन लोगों को सप्लाई करते हंै। इनसे कई खुलासे होने की संभावना है।

