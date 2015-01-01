पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिजेरिजन का वीडियो सार्वजनिक करने का मामला:अकेले पड़े सिविल सर्जन, गायनी डॉक्टरों ने दी सफाई, हम उस समय लेबर रूम में नहीं थीं

अमृतसर7 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. नवदीप सिंह की ओर से डिलीवरी के दौरान महिला का वीडियो बनाकर सार्वजनिक करने के मामले में गायनी डाॅक्टरों ने एसएमओ डॉ. चरनजीत सिंह को लिखित शिकायत दी है। इसमें उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया है कि उस दिन वह सिविल सर्जन के साथ लेबर रूम नहीं थी। उस दौरान वह ओपीडी में ड्यूटी कर रही थीं। एसएमओ को गायनी डाॅक्टर सितारा, डॉ. मीनाक्षी और एनीस्थिसिया डॉ. रोमिया ने लिखित में अपना पक्ष दिया है। एसएमओ डॉ. चरनजीत सिंह का कहना है कि गायनी डाॅक्टरों का पत्र उन्हें मिला है। वह 17 नवंबर का ड्यूटी रोस्टर चेक करवा रहे हैं कि ये गायनी डाॅक्टर लेबर रूम में थीं या ओपीडी में।

महिला के ससुर का आरोप - डॉक्टर शिकायत वापस लेने का दबाव बना रहे
जिस महिला का वीडियो वायरल किया गया था, उसके ससुर ने भी एसएमओ को शिकायत दी है कि उन्हें गायनी डाॅक्टर धमका रहे हैं। उन पर शिकायत वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने साफ कहा कि वह किसी को भी नहीं बख्शेंगे। परिवार की बेटी का वीडियो बनाकर इसे प्रसारित किया गया है। सभी के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन होना चाहिए। एसएमओ ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि उन्हें कोई परेशान नहीं करेगा।

24 नवंबर को महिला आयोग के सामने पेशी
17 नवंबर को सिविल सर्जन की ओर से महिला की डिलीवरी का वीडियो बनाकर उसे वायरल कर दिया था। उस दौरान उनकी तरफ से एक प्रैस नोट भी जारी किया गया, जिसमें उक्त डाक्टरों के अलावा डा. हरजोत सिद्धू, डाॅ. करणजीत, डा. गुरपिंदर सिंह, वरिंदर कौर, किरणजीत कौर, कमल के नाम लिखे गए थे। मामला तूल पकड़ता देख अब उक्त डाक्टर अपने बचाव करने में लगे हुए है। यह मामला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अलावा महिला कमीशन के पास भी पहुंच गया है। महिला कमिश्नर पंजाब ने सिविल सर्जन सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग की डायरेक्टर व गायनी डाॅक्टरों को 24 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ तलब कर लिया है।​​​​​​​

