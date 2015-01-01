पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्लाइट्स शुरू:बंद हुई फ्लाइट्स अब शुरू, लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बार नांदेड़ फ्लाइट में गए 70 यात्री

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोेटो

कोरोना के कारण बंद हुई फ्लाइट्स अब फिर शुरू हो रही हैं। इसी के तहत अमृतसर से हमेशा फुल जाने वाली नांदेड़ साहिब फ्लाइट भी मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई।

पहले दिन इसमें 70 यात्री रवाना हुए। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर वीके सेठ ने बताया कि नांदेड़ साहिब के लिए सिखों की आस्था जुड़ी है। श्रद्धालु दरबार साहिब माथा टेकने के बाद नांदेड़ साहिब में नतमस्तक होने की इच्छा रखते हैं।

इस फ्लाइट को शुरू करने की लगातार मांग उठ रही थी, जिसके तहत यह 10 नवंबर से शुरू की गई है। एयर इंडिया की यह फ्लाइट मंगलवार, वीरवार और शनिवार को सुबह अमृतसर से नांदेड़ साहिब के लिए चलेगी ओर शाम को नांदेड़ साहिब से अमृतसर पहुंचेगी।

यह कनेक्टिंग फ्लाइट है, जो कि मुंबई से आएगी और यहां से नांदेड़ जाएगी। फिर नांदेड़ से आएगी और यहां से मुंबई जाएगी। इस फ्लाइट की कैपेसिटी 180 सीट है।

