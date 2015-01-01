पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:काॅमर्शियल सड़कों पर डबल डेप्थ प्लाॅटों के सीएलयू को मंजूरी

अमृतसर4 घंटे पहले
  • लोकल बॉडीज डिपार्टमेंट ने स्कीम एरिया के प्लाटों को लेकर जारी की हिदायतें
  • अगर फ्रंट प्लाॅट 500 वर्ग गज है तो पीछे वाले प्लॉट को जोड़कर सीएलयू हो सकेगा

लोकल बॉडीज सरकार ने स्कीम एरिया में पड़ते प्लॉटों के चेंज आफ लैंड यूज को लेकर हिदायतें जारी की हैं। जिसके मुताबिक लोकल बॉडीज की तरफ से 22 अगस्त 2006 को जारी मीमो के जरिए म्युनिसिपल कमेटियों/कारपोरेसनों में पड़ती स्कीमों में घोषित कामर्शियल सड़कों पर लगते सिंगल डेप्थ प्लॉटों के उद्देश्य रिहायशी से व्यापारिक तबदील करने को लेकर हिदायतें जारी की गईं थी। इसके बाद इन हिदायतों में संशोधन करते हुए 16 सितंबर 2009 को दोबारा मीमो जारी किया गया था।

इसमें स्कीम एरिया में व्यापारिक सड़कों पर पड़ते डबल डेप्थ प्लॉटों के सीएलयू को इस शर्त पर मंजूर किया गया था कि ऐसे प्लॉट का रकबा 3 हजार गज से कम न हो। वहीं अब नए संशोधन के तहत फैसला लिया गया है कि काॅमर्शियल घोषित की गई सड़कों पर फ्रंट पर लगते प्लॉटों के पीछे लगते प्लॉटों यानी की डबल डेप्थ प्लॉटों को क्लब करके रिहायशी से कारोबारी सीएलयू कुछ शर्तों के आधार पर किया जा सकेगा। वहीं अब सीएलयू फीस में हर साल एक अप्रैल से 10 फीसदी की बढ़ौतरी भी खत्म कर दी गई है।

इन शर्तों का पालन करना होगा

  • सीडब्ल्यूपी 5902 आफ 2007 में जारी अंतरिम हुक्म 24 मार्च 2009 के मद्देनजर स्कीम बनाने संबंधी निर्धारित प्रोसिजर को अपनाते हुए आम जनता के सुझाव-एतराज लेने के बाद ही केस पर विचार किया जाए।
  • सीएलयू तब्दील करने के लिए आए केस में रीयर/साइड से कोई एंट्री नहीं की जाएगी।
  • ऐसे डबल डेप्थ प्लॉटों में बायलाज के मुताबिक रियर सेटबैक छोड़ना लाजिमी होगा, कोई भी वायलेशन राजीनामा योग्य नहीं होगी।
  • कॉमर्शियल घोषित सड़क के साथ लगता अगला प्लॉट/सिंगल डेप्थ प्लॉट का रकबा कम से कम 500 वर्ग गज हो ताकि सीएलयू वाले प्लॉट में बायलाज के मुताबिक जरूरी पार्किंग मुहैया करवाई जा सके और साथ लगते रिहायशी प्लॉट को किसी तरह की मुश्किल का सामना न करा पड़े।
  • ऐसे केसों में सर्विसेस का कनेक्शन सड़कों से ही लिया जाना लाजिमी होगा।
  • पीपीसीबी की हिदायतों की पालना करनी यकीनी बनाई जाए।
