पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ईसीएचएस घोटाला:नीलकंठ अस्पताल के सीएमडी के सीने में दर्द, जीएनडीएच में दाखिल

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पहले हुई थी गिरफ्तारी

थाना कंटोनमेंट की पुलिस की तरफ से ईसीएचएस घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किए गए नीलकंठ अस्पताल के सीएमडी सुनील दत्त के सीने में मंगलवार को अचानक दर्द उठ गया। उसे पहले सिविल अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जिसके बाद उसे गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया है। उन्हें चेस्ट वार्ड में दाखिल किया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि उन्हें चेस्ट में इंफेक्शन, हायपर टेंशन और शुगर बढ़ गई थी।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ इस मामले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को भी अलग-अलग जगहों पर छापेमारी की, लेकिन कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस का दावा है कि बाकी के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही कई गिरफ्तारियां होंगी। जानकारी के अनुसार दत्त काे गिरफ्तार करने के बाद पुलिस ने अदालत से उसका 3 दिन का रिमांड लिया है। मंगलवार को पूछताछ के दौरान उसकी सीने में दर्द उठ गया। इसके बाद उसे तुरंत सिविल अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। करीब 11 बजे सिविल अस्पताल से उसे गुरु नानक देव अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया। गौरतलब है कि ईसीएचएस घोटाले में पुलिस ने सीएमडी सुनील दत्त, बुताला निवासी प्रकाश कौर और रिटायर्ड सैनिक एनके शिंदा सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया था। इन्हें अभी अदालत में पेश कर तीन दिन का रिमांड लिया गया था। पुलिस ने पूरे 1 महीने के बाद यह गिरफ्तारी की है।

पूर्व फौजियों से कार्ड लेकर उन्हें दिखाया जाता था इलाजरत, सरकार से ऐंठे गए पैसे
थाना कंटोनमेंट की पुलिस ने ईसीएचएस में फर्जीवाड़ा किए जाने के आरोप में शहर के 16 डाक्टर सहित 25 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था। इसमें शहर के प्रसिद्ध निज्जर स्कैनर के मालिक डॉ. इंद्रबीर निज्जर सहित शहर के कई नामी अस्पतालों के मालिक शामिल थे। इसमें पूर्व सैनिक के साथ-साथ कई कार्ड होल्डर और फोटो स्टेट की दुकान चलाने वाले दुकानदार आदि भी शामिल थे। थाना कंटोनमेंट की पुलिस ने ब्रिगेडियर एमडी उपाध्याय की शिकायत पर यह मामला दर्ज किया था। मामला तूल पकड़ता देख डाॅक्टरों के समर्थन में आईएमए संस्था भी आ खड़ी हुई थी, जिसके बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर डॉ. सुखचैन सिंह गिल ने मामले की जांच एडीसीपी-2 संदीप मलिक को सौंप दी थी। जांच सौंपे करीब एक महीने का समय बीत गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें