सुविधा:घी मंडी, माल मंडी ओर हुसैनपुरा में उपभोक्ता ले सकते है बल्ब

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब सरकार और पावरकाॅम मैनेजमेंट की ओर से एक किलोवाट लोड वाले बीपी, एसी, बीसी उपभोक्ता एलईडी बल्ब योजना के तहत बल्ब खरीद सकते है। एक्सईएन मनदीप सिंह बमराह ने बताया कि किफायती एलईडी योजना के तहत उपभोक्ता को 30 रुपए में दो एलईडी बल्ब मिलेेंगे।

इसके लिए उपभोक्ता को अपना बिजली बिल, पावरकाॅम से मिलने वाले स्वघोषणा पत्र दिया जाना जरूरी है। एक्सईएन मनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि इन बल्बों से उपभोक्ता की 80 से 90 प्रतिशत बिजली की बचत होगी। जबकि बल्ब 50 हजार घंटे तक चलता रहता है और पारा रहित है। वहीं प्रर्यावरण अनुकूल और आग लगने का खतरा कम होता है। इस बल्ब योजना के तहत माल मंडी, घी मंडी, और हुसैनपुरा के उपभोक्ता इसका लाभ ले सकते हैं।

