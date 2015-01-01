पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना केस 14 हजार पार,39 नए केस, अब तक 528 जानें गईं

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर तेजी पकड़ रही है। जिले में मंगलवार को 39 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इससे जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 14 हजार को पार कर गई। हालांकी मंगलवार को कोई मौत नहीं हुई। इससे पहले कोरोना 528 लोगों की जान ले चुका है, जबकि अब तक 14,025 पॉजीटिव आए हैं। इनमें से 12,758 ठीक हो चुके हैं। 739 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है। दिसंबर महीने की बात करें तो इसके 15 दिनों में 27 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है, वहीं 908 पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं, जबकि ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 825 है। सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान दिसंबर महीने में सिर्फ चार दिन ऐसे रहे, जब कोई मौत नहीं हुई। इसमें 4, 7, 13 और 15 दिसंबर शामिल हैं

739 एक्टिव मरीजों में से 178 अस्पतालों में, 71 गंभीर

वर्तमान में जिले में कोरोना के 739 एक्टिव मामले हैं। इसमें से 178 अस्पतालों में हैं। जिले के सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में कुल 71 गंभीर का इलाज चल रहा है। इसके अलावा सामान्य मरीज 20 हैं। 10 मरीज बिना ऑक्सीजन वाले और 28 ऑक्सीजन पर हैं। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 29 मरीज आईसीयू में हैं और 4 वैंटिलेटर पर हैं। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बाकी के 561 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

हॉट स्पाॅट 29 इलाकों में 125 मरीज

सेहत विभाग की तरफ से हॉट स्पॉट नामजद किए गए इलाकों में इस महीने 125 पॉजीटिव मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए हैं। इसमें गोकुल नगर 6, नगीना एवेन्यू 3, दयानंद नगर 3, शास्त्री नगर 3, मोहिंदरा कॉलोनी 5, ई ब्लाॅक रणजीत एवेन्यू 16, रानी का बाग 6, कश्मीर एवेन्यू 4, शमशेर नगर 2, भल्ला कॉलोनी 2, डिफेंस कॉलोनी 2, आरबी एस्टेट 2, नवांकोट 2, बसंत एवेन्यू 8, खन्ना पेेपर मिल 11, फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी 2, न्यू प्रताप नगर 2, संत नगर वेरका 5, फैजपुरा 5, रतन चंद रोड 4, अमन एवेन्यू 2, माडल डाउन 2, शरीफपुरा 2, टंडन नगर 4, कश्मीर एवेन्यू 5, ग्रीन एवेन्यू 5, विजय नगर 3, माॅडल टाउन 4, गुरबख्श नगर 2 और भवानी नगर में 2 हैं।

