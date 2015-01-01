पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना ने ले ली 2 महिलाओं की जान 60 नए मरीज, एक्टिव केस 800 पार

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • 3 नवंबर को जिले में महज 273 एक्टिव मरीज थे, 40 दिनों में 537 बढ़ गए

कोरोना महामारी से शनिवार को दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई, जबकि 60 नए मरीज सामने आए। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में संक्रमण तेज होता जा रहा है। हालांकि सेहत विभाग ने सैंपलिंग बढ़ा दी है और लोगों से एहतियात बरतने की अपील की जा रही है।सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शनिवार को जिले में जो 60 नए केस आए, उनमें से 45 कम्युनिटी और 15 संपर्कवाले हैं। शनिवार को 78 साल की कमलेश ग्रोवर निवासी मकबूल रोड का निधन हो गया। वह अमनदीप अस्पताल में भर्ती थीं। इसी तरह राजिंदर कौर (55), निवासी गांव चित्तौड़गढ़ ईएमसी अस्पताल में दाखिल थीं।

शनिवार को 57 लोग ठीक होकर घर लौट गए। अब तक अमृतसर जिले में कोरोना से कुल 526 लोग जान गवां चुके हैं। कुल 13,891 लोग पॉजीटिव आए हैं जिनमें से 12,555 ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 3 नवंबर को सबसे कम 273 एक्टिव मरीज रिपोर्ट हुए थे। उसके बाद आहिस्ता-आहिस्ता बढ़ते हुए 40 दिनों में इनका आंकड़ा 810 तक पहुंच गया है।

वैक्सीन आने को लेकर तैयारियों में जुटा विभाग

जिला प्रशासन और सेहत अमला जल्द आने वाली कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए जरूरी प्रबंध करने में जुट गया है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रबिंदर सिंह सेठी ने बताया कि इस वक्त विभाग जहां महामारी की रोकथाम और बचाव के पहलुओं पर काम कर रहा है वहीं वैक्सीन के लिए जरूरी प्रबंध भी किए जा रहे हैं। गुरु नानकदेव अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. जेपी अत्री ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन के लिए अस्पताल और मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टाफ की लिस्ट बना रहे हैं जो विभाग को सौंपी जाएगी ताकि फ्रंट पर लड़ने वाले इन लोगों का पहली कड़ी में वैक्सीनेशन हो सके।

