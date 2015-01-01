पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दूसरी लहर को तैयार कोरोना:सरकारी मुलाजिमों का हर 15 दिन बाद कोरोना टेस्ट, नवंबर के 7 दिन में संक्रमण बढ़ा, ठीक होने वाले घटे

अमृतसर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को 43 नए मरीज, मौत कोई नहीं

सर्दी और त्योहारों के सीजन के साथ ही हमारी लापरवाहियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं। मास्क नदारद, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की परवाह नहीं। यानी खुलेआम कोरोना महामारी को न्यौता। भले ही लोग इसे गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं लेकिन नवंबर के इस महीने में महामारी ने संभावित दूसरी लहर का संकेत देना शुरू कर दिया है। फिलहाल अभी मौका है कि संभल जाइए, खुद बचिए और दूसरों को भी बचाइए।

दूसरी तरफ, कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर को लेकर सरकार तथा सेहत विभाग पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं और उसके लिए कई तरह की सावधानियां बरती जा रही हैं। इसमें जहां आम लोगों को इस तरफ जागरूक करना शामिल है, वहीं सरकारी विभागों के लोगों का हर 15 दिन बाद कोरोना टेस्ट करवाना शामिल है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नवदीप सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन आने की चर्चा है और उसके मद्देनजर तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वैक्सीन आने पर पहल के आधार पर कोरोना वारियर्स को तवज्जो दी जाएगी, इसके बाद उनके संपर्क में आने वाले और इसके बाद आम लोग इसमें शामिल किए जाएंगे।

नवंबर में 234 नए पॉजीटिव केस आए
शुक्रवार को कुल 43 लोग पॉजीटिव आए हैं, हालांकि इस दौरान कोई मौत नहीं हुई, लेकिन ठीक होने वालों की दर संक्रमित मरीजों के मुकाबले करीब ढाई गुना कम है। अर्थात संक्रमण तेज हो रहा है। सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक नवंबर महीने के अब तक के 13 दिनों में से 7 दिनों में ठीक होने की दर घटी है संक्रमित होने वालों के मुकाबले। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 4 नवंबर को 22 पॉजीटिव आए हैं, जबकि ठीक हुए 18, इस दौरान 1 मौत हुई। 5 नवंबर को 37 पॉजीटिव, 5 ठीक हुए, मौत कोई नहीं। 6 को 44 पॉजीटिव, ठीक हुए 21, कोई मौत नहीं। 10 नवंबर को 18 पॉजीटिव, ठीक हुए 5, मौत 1, 11 को 26 पॉजीटिव, ठीक हुए 18, कोई मौत नहीं। 12 को 44 पॉजीटिव, 15 ठीक हुए और 1 मौत दर्ज की गई। 13 अर्थात शुक्रवार को 43 पॉजीटिव और ठीक हुए 18, इस दौरान किसी की जान नहीं गई।

अब तक 12229 मरीज
सेहत विभाग क मुताबिक जिले में अब तक कुल कुल 12,229 पॉजीटिव आ चुके हैं और 11,401 ठीक हो चुके हैं। इस दौरान 471 की मौत हो चुकी है और 357 का इलाज चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर मोदी की चीन-पाक को चेतावनी- किसी ने आजमाने की कोशिश की तो प्रचंड जवाब मिलेगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें