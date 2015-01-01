पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिव्यू मीटिंग:प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स और वाटर सप्लाई की कम रिकवरी पर निगम कमिश्नर ने अधकारियों को फटकारा

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने निगम अधिकारियों के साथ टैक्स रिकवरी को लेकर रिव्यू मीटिंग की

नगर निगम कमिश्नर कोमल मित्तल ने शुक्रवार को विभिन्न विभागों के मुखियों के साथ बैठक करके रिकवरी को लेकर रिव्यू मीटिंग की। जिसमें उन्होंने रिकवरी कम आने को लेकर संबंधित विभागोें के मुखियों कोे फटकार लगाई। प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स और वाटर सप्लाई-सीवरेज की रिकवरी कम होने को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर की गई। कमिश्नर ने जोन वाइज रिकवरी रिपोर्ट देने को कहा। चेतावनी देते हुए उन्होंने अफसरों से कहा कि कारगुजारी नहीं सुधारी तो उनकी एनुअल कांफिडेंशल रिपोर्ट (एसीआर) में भी इस बारे में लिखने से परहेज नहीं किया जाएगा।

सुबह 11 बजे शुरू हुई मीटिंग में कमिश्नर ने कहा कि उन्हें हर ऑफिसर की वर्किंग के बारे में पता है। अफसर काम-काज का तरीका बदल लें नहीं तो सख्ती बरती जाएगी। उन्होंने प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स की रिकवरी कम देखते हुए काॅमर्शियल-रिहायशी प्राॅपर्टीज से प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स रिटर्नें भरवाने के लिए करदाताओं को प्रेरित करने के लिए कहा।

वहीं मोबाइल टावरों से टैक्स रिकवरी के अलावा दुकानों और डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स से रिकवरी करने के लिए कहा। वहीं वाटर सप्लाई- सीवरेज के बिल इश्यू करने को लेकर भी अधिकारियों की क्लास लगाई, जिसमें एक सीनियर अधिकारी ने कहा कि उनके ही घर में लंबे समय तक बिल नहीं आता है। वहीं वाटर-सप्लाई-सीवरेज के मुद्दे पर अधिकारियों के जवाब टालमटोल वाले रहे। इस मौके पर एडिश्नल कमिश्नर संदीप रिषी, एसई अनुराग महाजन, एस्टेट अफसर सुशांत भाटिया, एमटीपी नरेंद्र शर्मा व अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें