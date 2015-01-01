पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • Corporation Parking Slip Printed And Rate List On Contractor Stand, Corporation Commissioner Gave Instructions To Estate Officer

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिकायत:निगम पार्किंग स्लिप प्रिंट कराए और ठेकेदार स्टैंड पर रेट लिस्ट,निगम कमिश्नर ने एस्टेट अफसर को दिए निर्देश

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्किंग स्टैंडों पर निर्धारित रेट से ज्यादा वसूली की शिकायतों पर दिए निर्देश

निगम की ओर से ठेके पर दिए पार्किंग स्टैंडों पर निर्धारित रेट से ज्यादा चार्जेस वसूले जाने की शिकायतें आने लगी हैं। निगम कमिश्नर ने पार्किंग स्टैंडों पर अनियमितताएं बरते जाने की शिकायतों के मद्देनजर एस्टेट अफसर को हिदायतें जारी की हैं। जिसमें कहा गया है कि पार्किंग स्टैंडों की कारगुजारी बारे बार-बार शिकायतें आ रही हैं। इसकी वजह से शहर और बाहर से आने वाले लोगों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में ठेकेदारों को नियमों मुताबिक पार्किंग स्टैंड चलाने की हिदायतें जारी की जाएं। निगम कमिश्नर ने कहा है कि निगम की तरफ से अलाट किए गए पार्किंग स्टैंडों पर स्पष्ट तौर पर लिखवाया जाए कि यह पार्किंग

स्टैंड नगर निगम की तरफ से ठेके पर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा पार्किंग स्टैंडों पर विभिन्न वाहनों के पार्किंग संबंधी रेट स्पष्ट तौर पर डिसप्ले करवाएं, ताकि ठेकेदार की तरफ से मनमाने दाम न वसूलें जाएं। इसी के साथ ही विभिन्न वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए पर्चियां भी नगर निगम की तरफ से छपवा कर दी जाएंगी, जिसपर नगर निगम अमृतसर का नाम होना लाजिमी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें