ओटीएस स्कीम:टैक्स न देने वाले पुराने डिफाॅल्टरों की 31 के बाद प्रॉपर्टी सील करेगा निगम, मोबाइल ऐप के बावजूद करदाताओं ने नहीं दिखाया रुझान

अमृतसर12 घंटे पहले
प्रापर्टी टैक्स की रिकवरी कम होते देख 31 दिसंबर के बाद निगम पुराने डिफाल्टरों की प्राॅपर्टी सील करने की योजना बना रहा है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल 7 करोड़ टैक्स आने के कारण विभाग रिकवरी में काफी पीछे चल रहा है। वहीं चालू वित्तीय वर्ष की बात करें तो 31 दिसंबर तक बिना रिबेट के टैक्स भरा जा सकता है। वहीं एक जनवरी से चालू वर्ष के टैक्स पर भी 10 फीसदी जुर्माना लगना शुरू हो जाएगा। इस बार कोरोना महामारी के कारण निगम की आय में काफी कमीं आई है। दूसरी तरफ निगम कमिश्नर काेमल मित्तल ने लोगों से सीलिंग से बचने के लिए टेक्स चुकाने की अपइल की है।

कारोबारियों ने 30 सितंबर तक रिबेट का लाभ नहीं उठाया

निगम के मुताबिक इस बार ज्यादातर कामर्शियल प्रॉपर्टीज ने 30 सितंबर तक मिलने वाली 10 फीसदी रिबेट का फायदा नहीं उठाया है। वहीं अब निगम को उम्मीद है कि इन प्रॉपर्टीज से 31 दिसंबर तक टैक्स आएगा। निगम कमिश्नर और एडिश्नल कमिश्नर ने विभाग के सुपरिंटेंडेंट को रिकवरी बढ़ाने के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों से प्रापर्टी टैक्स रिटर्नें भरवाने पर जोर देने को कहा है।

डेढ़ लाख प्रॉपर्टी का आंकड़ा नहीं छू पाया निगम
निगम की तरफ से मैप माय इंडिया की तरफ से करवाए गए सर्वे में शहर के अंदर करीब डेढ़ लाख टैक्सेबल प्रॉपर्टीज बताई गई थी। वहीं निगम की पूर्व कमिश्नर सोनाली गिरि ने एक लाख प्रॉपर्टीज को टच करने का लक्ष्य रखा था, जोकि आज तक पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। सरकार ने वन टाइम सेटलमेंट स्कीम निकालने के बाद इसकी अवधि भी बढ़ाई थी लेकिन करदाताओं ने इसका पूरा फायदा नहीं उठाया। इसमें पुराना टैक्स एकमुश्त अदा करने पर 10 फीसदी रिबेट दी गई थी और जुर्माना भी माफ किया गया था। इसके बाद कोविड-19 को देखते हुए घर बैठे टैक्स भरने की सुविधा देते हुए मोबाइल एप भी लांच की गई थी।

