  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Amritsar
  • Dead Body Was Thrown Near Railway Lines After Cutting The Head And Arms Of The Young Man, At 8 Am Near The Track Near Attari Station

लाश:युवक के सिर-हाथ-पैर काट कर रेलवे लाइनों के पास फेंकी लाश, अटारी स्टेशन के पास खासा ट्रैक के नजदीक सुबह 8 बजे शव मिला

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाेटर कार्ड में पहचान- कुलवंत सिंह, तहसील बाजपुर जिला ऊधम सिंह नगर

अटारी रेलवे स्टेशन के नजदीक खासा में रेलवे लाइन के पास वीरवार काे सिर कटी लाश मिली। युवक के हाथ-पैर भी कटे हुए थे। बॉडी के नजदीक एक वाेटर कार्ड मिला जिस पर कुलवंत सिंह निवासी गांव गोबरा डाकखाना बाजपुर, तहसील बाजपुर, जिला ऊधम सिंह नगर, उत्तराखंड लिखा हुआ है। पुलिस को यह शव सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे बरामद हुआ। जीआरपी ने शव कब्जे में लेकर 72 घंटे के लिए डेडहाउस में रखवा दिया। इसमें अज्ञात लोगों पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

अज्ञात हत्याराें पर केस, पहचान छिपाने के लिए खुर्द-बुर्द की गई लाश: पुलिस

पुलिस जांच कर रही है कि जो वोटर कार्ड मिला है, क्या बॉडी उसी की है? या किसी ने जांच भटकाने के लिए यह वोटर कार्ड यहां फेंका है। जीआरपी थाना प्रभारी सुखदेव सिंह के अनुसार, उन्हें सुबह सूचना मिली थी कि खासा में रेलवे लाइन के पास एक शव पड़ा है। जब वहां पहुंचे तो शव का सिर, हाथ और पैर कटे हुए थे।

किसी ने हत्या कर शव खुर्द-बुर्द करने के नीयत से यहां फेंका है। युवक की पहचान मिटाने की कोशिश भी की गई। सिर काटने की हरकत से यही आशंका है। फिर भी पुलिस गंभीरता से इसकी जांच कर रही है, जल्द ही इस अंधे कत्ल की गुत्थी को सुलझा लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि संबंधित थानों को भी उक्त शव के बारे में जानकारी दे दी गई है, ताकि मृतक के परिजन उनसे संपर्क कर सके और उन्हें शव को सौंपा जा सके।

